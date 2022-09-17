Homewood-Flossmoor buries Lockport in hole it can’t climb out of

LOCKPORT - It was too little too late for the Lockport football team.

The Porters fell behind big early and simply couldn’t catch up in a 35-20 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on Friday night in Lockport.

It was only the second loss for Lockport (3-1, 0-1) in the last 20 games. H-F (3-1, 1-0) turned the tables after a 22-0 loss to the Porters last season and put itself in a position to compete in the Blue Division of the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

After all, there are only five teams, so that means only four league games. So each one takes on big meaning.

There was also a trio of Class 8A state-ranked teams in the SWSC Blue entering the fourth week of the season. Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East, and Lockport. So each one of these teams knows that every league game is huge. With the loss, the Porters are now behind the 8-ball.

“The conference isn’t on my mind,” Lockport coach George Czart said afterward. “How we play, execute and the growth and composure of our team is on my mind.

H-F was the real deal. They have some good athletes and we had a hard time tackling them.”

Senior quarterback Cameron Oglesby accounted for all of the Vikings scoring in the first half. He had a 7-yard touchdown run and then a 37-yard TD pass to senior John Gore for a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Oglesby (16-of-20, 192 yards) added another TD pass to Gore, this one from 8 yards, and then scored on a 7-yard run with 1:25 to play in the first half to make it 27-0 at halftime.

Brady Pfeiffer had an 8-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Hyatt Timosciek with 1:46 left in the third quarter to finally put the Porters on the board. But H-F answered right back as Kamrin Cox had a 25-yard touchdown run and the 2-point conversion was good for a 35-6 lead with 9:49 to play in the game.

Pieffer (23-of-39) tossed a pair of TD passes to Mike Doneske, from 13 and 2-yards out. The last one came with 5:40 to play. Lockport had an opportunity to score again, after having first-and-goal at the 5, but couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs with 1:13 to play.

“It felt good to get those TD passes,” Doneske said. “I was hoping we’d score there at the end. but it was a tale of two halves. I don’t think we expected H-F to be as good and quick as they were. We slept on them.

“We just have to practice hard as all the games are big the rest of the season.”

Pfieffer agreed.

“We knew what they were going to do, we just didn’t execute,” Pfeiffer said. “Our receivers did a great job getting open in the second half and we just need to keep playing like that.”

Last season, Lockport and Lincoln-Way East tied for the SWSC Blue title with 3-1 records. It was the first time since the SWSC formed in 2005 that the Porters won at least a share of the league title. The Porters will have to win the rest of their conference games to do that again this season.

“We have to decide if we are the team that came out in the first half of the second half,” Czart said. “Then or record will take care of itself.”