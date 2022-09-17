High school football: Week 4 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

York 24, Downers Grove North 17 (OT): Damian Glodz kicked a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation and Kelly Watson ran in the winning touchdown in overtime as York beat Downers Grove North 24-17 in a thriller between West Suburban Silver unbeatens.

Downers Grove South 28, Willowbrook 13: William Potter had a key interception to preserve a one-point lead, and Downers Grove South went on to beat Willowbrook 28-13 for the Mustangs’ first win over the Warriors since 2015.

Geneva 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 11: Nate Stempowski connected with Talyn Taylor on two long touchdown passes, among Geneva’s many big plays that the Vikings rode past Wheaton Warrenville South to a 35-11 win to stay unbeaten.

St. Charles North 22, Wheaton North 21: Drew Surges ran in a touchdown in the final minute to close within a point, then threw the 2-point conversion pass to Jake Furtney as St. Charles North rallied from two touchdowns down in the second half to stun previously undefeated Wheaton North 22-21.

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Aurora Christian 7: Adam Uriostegui’s deflected 25-yard TD reception from quarterback Diego Gutierrez gave Riverside-Brookfield the lead for good, and the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns to beat Aurora Christian 35-7.

Glenbard South 49, Streamwood 20: Michael Champagne threw four touchdown passes and Jalen Brown ran for 183 yards and two TDs as Glenbard South rolled past Streamwood 49-20 to stay unbeaten.

Fenwick 33, De La Salle 15: EJ Hosty threw two touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Friars (2-2).

St. Francis 56, Chicago Christian 0: Alessio Milivojevic threw a TD pass to Dash Dorsey and TJ McMillen had a fumble recovery for a TD as the Spartans improved to 4-0.

Lyons 38, Oak Park-River Forest 13

St. Rita 41, Benet 12

Hinsdale Central 16, Hinsdale South 7

St. Laurence 20, Montini 14

IC Catholic Prep 55, Ridgewood 7

KJ Parker caught a TD pass from Dennis Mandala and returned a punt for another score for the Knights (4-1).

Glenbard West 51, Proviso West 12: Julius Ellens ran for two touchdowns and caught a third TD for the Hilltoppers (4-0, 2-0).