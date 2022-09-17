High school football: Week 4 results; recaps for every game in the Kane County Chronicle area

Geneva 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 11: Nate Stempowski connected with Talyn Taylor on two long touchdown passes, among Geneva’s many big plays that the Vikings rode past Wheaton Warrenville South to a 35-11 win to stay unbeaten.

[ Photos: Geneva vs. Wheaton Warrenville South ]

St. Charles North 22, Wheaton North 21: Drew Surges ran in a touchdown in the final minute to close within a point, then threw the 2-point conversion pass to Jake Furtney as St. Charles North rallied from two touchdowns down in the second half to stun previously undefeated Wheaton North 22-21.

Batavia 42, Lake Park 0: Kyle Ambrose caught a 4-yard touchdown for Batavia’s fifth score of the first half, as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 35-point halftime lead and went on to a 42-0 blowout of Lake Park in their home opener.

Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7: Josh Mauthe and the Kaneland defense forced four turnovers and held Woodstock to 12 yards of offense in the first half, rolling to a 49-7 Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White win.

Glenbard North 41, St. Charles East 34: Damarion Elliston ran for 183 yards and scored three of his four touchdowns in the second half, and Glenbard North held St. Charles East without a single yard of offense after halftime to rally for a 41-34 win.

Huntley 16, Burlington Central 7: Huntley bounced back from a humbling loss to Prairie Ridge the week before and rode the strong legs of junior fullback Haiden Janke and a solid defensive effort in posting a 16-7 Fox Valley Conference victory over Burlington Central on Friday.

St. Francis 56, Chicago Christian 0: Alessio Milivojevic threw a TD pass to Dash Dorsey and TJ McMillen had a fumble recovery for a TD as the Spartans improved to 4-0.

St. Ignatius 35, Marmion 0