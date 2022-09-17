Despite positives, FCW can’t keep up with Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski

FLANAGAN – Even though the final scored read that Decatur Lutheran/Mount Pulaski had beaten Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland 62-21 in Illinois 8-Man Football Association action Friday, there were some positives the young Falcons could take away from their second homecoming game in as many weeks.

Using a run-only — as in zero pass attempts — direct-snap shotgun formation, the Lions used the one-two punch of juniors Lleyton Miller and KC Kaufman to do the damage on the ground.

“I cant be more proud of the kids tonight,” FCW coach Todd Reed said. “This LSA team is a super good team, and they are strong and tough to stop, and our kids never hung their heads or quit.”

Kaufman (four carries, 113 yards) got Lutheran School Association (LSA) going on its first possession.After deferring the opening kickoff, the Lions found the end zone after five plays, Kaufman taking it the final 8 and Miller (eight carries, 168 yards) adding the two-point run for a quick 8-0 lead.

After the defense forced a Falcon three-and-out, the Lions were back in the end zone when Jackson Pettyjohn took the punt 88 yards to the house. LSA led 16-0.

FCW running back Jesse Simpson got the home team on the board with a 48-yard touchdown scamper, and the score was cut to 32-6. The Falcons then forced a bad-snap safety and trailed 32-8.

In addition to Simpson’s 114 yards rushing, a potent duo for the Falcons was quarterback Masen Persico and receiver Payton Quaintance. The junior receiver hauled in four passes for 110 yards.

“I like the combo of Masen and Payton, because Payton has soft hands. It was huge to get those reps,” Reed said. “That should give us some confidence moving forward.”

Quiantance also contributed to the Falcons running game, carrying the ball seven times for 88 yards.

FCW was down 32-8 heading into halftime was outscored 30-13 in the second half.

LSA (now 4-0 on the season) hosts Milledgeville next Friday night, while FCW takes a 1-3 record on the road to Biggsville to face West Central.