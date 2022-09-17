Adam Uriostegui’s clutch catch turns the tide, helps send Riverside-Brookfield past Aurora Christian

RIVERSIDE – Riverside-Brookfield senior Adam Uriostegui was about to make a second-quarter catch Friday when the ball bounced off his pads and away from him.

Uriostegui stuck with the play and made a 20-yard reception.

“Coach always told me to use my hands first and I kind of took a play off, but I had to make sure to go grab it and not let it go,” Uriostegui said.

Only five plays later, Uriostegui pulled in an even more bizarre pass that ultimately changed the game’s momentum.

The deflected 25-yard TD reception from quarterback Diego Gutierrez gave the Bulldogs the lead for good in their 35-7 Homecoming victory over Aurora Christian.

The slant pass was deflected by leaping Aurora Christian defensive back Owen Hampton at the 9, but the ball continued in flight and reached Uriostegui basically in stride.

“Right when the ball was in the air, I knew I’d seen that ball 100 times before. The defender just jumped a little early, tipped it and it was right there for me to grab,” Uriostegui said. “The ball just landed perfectly in my hands.”

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 in Metro Suburban Red) were in control from that point on, although it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that they pulled away with three touchdowns.

Three of the TDs came from running back/receiver Luke Kumskis. The other score was a 25-yard pick-six interception return by standout senior linebacker Drew Swiatek for a 28-7 lead.

Jackson Drumheller also had an interception and Swiatek, Luke Smithing, Iggy Bielobradek and Garrett Angshed had pass breakups.

“That was my first touchdown ever so it was pretty cool,” Swiatek said.

“That was pretty much as perfect as it could have been. Great coverage. I was able to get that because everyone else was covered.”

Aurora Christian moved the ball effectively in the first half (166 yards, 9 first downs) but had two missed 41-yard field goals and the Bulldogs’ Marques Turner thwarted another with his fumble recovery at the 7.

The Eagles reached the 32 on their opening drive of the second half but that ended on Angshed’s pass breakup on fourth-and-7.

“We talked about it at halftime. We were pretty much in this exact situation Week 1 (beating Morton 35-28),” R-B coach Sam Styler said. “We had the lead and kind of let off the gas a little. We let them back in the game. We came out in the second half (Friday) and did what we needed to do.”

Kumskis scored on a 6-yard play-action pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, followed by Swiatek’s pick and a Kumskis 6-yard TD run.

“It’s really fun (rushing), just hitting holes and getting to run over people,” said the 6-foot-3 Kumskis, a defensive end in 2021.

His first-quarter TD run was from the 1. Aurora Christian returned the ensuing kickoff to the 14 and then scored on a 1-yard fun.

“The first half, we gave them great field position on that one kickoff but after that, we really stepped up and stopped them when we needed to,” Styler said. “We knew we needed to have a perfect week and the defense did that, a couple of huge plays at needed times, and they played their (butts) off.”