Week 4 Game Day: Bureau County teams in key Three Rivers East games

Week 4 games of the 2022 football season find Bureau County teams in some key Three Rivers East games.

The St. Bede Bruins (3-0) take a 1-0 league record to Sterling looking to defeat Newman (2-1, 0-0) for the second straight year.

The Princeton Tigers (3-0, 1-0), ranked No. 4 in 3A, travel to face Mendota (2-1, 1-0). The longtime rivals renewed acquaintances last year when Mendota joined the Three Rivers coming over from the Big Northern.

Mendota holds the all-time series edge at 42-37-4.

The Bureau Valley Storm (1-2, 0-1) look for their first league win at Kewanee (1-2, 0-1). They first met in 1998 with the Boilermakers winning 48-0.

In a Three Rivers crossover, the Hall Red Devils (1-2) play at Morrison (1-2).

Other area games:

Milford/Cissna Park (3-0) at Amboy-LaMoille (3-0)

Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) at Ott. Marquette (3-0)

E-P (2-1) at Rockridge (2-1)

Galesburg (1-2) at Geneseo (3-0)

L-P (2-1) at Plano (2-1)

Mon-Roseville (1-2) at Sherrard (0-3)

Rock Falls (0-3) at Rockford Lutheran (1-2)

Stillman Valley (3-0) at Dixon (3-0)

Sycamore (3-0) at Ottawa (3-0)

• Orion def. Riverdale by forfeit