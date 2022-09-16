Prospect QB Brad Vierneisel turns in another big performance in 43-42 win over Maine South

PARK RIDGE – Brad Vierneisel leapt Prospect past Maine South, 43-42, Thursday in Park Ridge.

Vierneisel threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Flanagan with 44.5 seconds left to pull the Knights to within 42-41. Prospect opted to go for two and Vierneisel, when he couldn’t find anyone open in the end zone, rolled to his right and leapt over a Maine South defender for the winning score.

Vierneisel, who is in just his fourth start at quarterback, threw for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He also and ran for another touchdown and a conversion before an overflow crowd.

The senior was terrific, especially in the first half when he threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

After Maine South (2-2) took a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jack DeFillippis, it was Vierneisel’s turn. He connected with Frank Covey on an 83-yard touchdown pass to put the Knights up 7-6. It was a costly play as Covey came up injured and did not return.

Even without their Northwestern-commit wideout, Vierneisel and the Knights (4-0) were still able to operate at a high level.

Maine South took a 13-7 lead as Ryan Pothast made an incredible one-handed catch on a 24-yard pass from DeFillippis.

Prospect answered on a pair of touchdown passes from Vierneisel to Sebastian Wildhart covering 48 and 12 yards. Vierneisel then closed out the half with a 1-yard sneak to make it 27-13.

Maine South closed to 27-20 early in the third quarter. Michael Dellumo had a 3-yard touchdown run.

Noah Easter came back to score on a 3-yard run for the Knights to make it 34-20. It was set up on an 8-yard quarterback draw by Vierneisel on fourth-and-6 from the 11.

The game then had a crazy turn.

Prospect had a 80-yard pass play to the Maine South 1-yard line erased due to a penalty. On the very next play, Brady Marques picked off a deflected pass and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown and suddenly the Hawks were back in at 34-27.

Maine South used that momentum to score on a 12-yard screen pass from DeFillippis to Dellumo. But the conversion kick went wide and Prospect led 34-33 with 7:43 to play.

Maine South took a 41-34 lead with 3:19 left to play. DeFillippis threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Evan Agosto. DeFillipis then followed with a conversion pass to Logan Tomlinson.

