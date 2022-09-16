Glenbrook South rallies with last-minute TD, 2-point conversion to beat Palatine

GLENVIEW – Two previously undefeated football teams from the Mid-Suburban League and Central Suburban South put on quite an offensive display at John Davis Stadium on Thursday night in Glenview.

When it was over, host Glenbrook South edged Palatine, 43-42, in the nonconference game that went down to the wire.

The Titans (4-0) struck first when senior Hank Leahy’s 46-yard run around left end capped a five-play, 69-yard drive with 3:50 left in the first quarter. Jacob Priegnitz’s extra point off the hold of Tommy MacPherson made it 7-0.

With linemen Thomas Houser, Jr., Adam Heikkinen, Parker Brault, Dylan Sarg, Nick Gawaluch and Ryan Kick paving the way, Palatine (3-1) answered with a 51-yard scoring drive following a nice kickoff return by Josh Reiswig to the 49-yard line.

Palatine quarterback Grant Dersnah carries the ball for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Glenbrook South. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Quarterback Grant Dersnah tossed a 15-yard pass to Thomas Coroneos to the 5-yard line. Three plays later, Dersnah went to his right to pass, then cut back and raced 5 yards into the end zone. Connor May’s extra point off the hold by JD Wardle tied the game at 7-7 with 11:52 left in the second quarter.

MacPherson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Titans’ 43.

The hosts, behind the line of Patrick Benedict, Johnny Rolfes, Ryan Taylor, Drew Duffy, Connor Schaffer and Nick Brattleaf, proceeded to march 57 yards to take the lead.

Charlie Gottfred (120 rushing yards) raced 5 yards off left tackle and into the end zone with 7:09 left in the half, making it 14-7.

Palatine answered in one play as Dominick Ball (134 rushing yards) scampered 68 yards around left end to tie it 14-14 with 6:53 left.

Two players later, GS quarterback Hunter Kreske tossed a 64-yard bomb to Jacque Gariepy to get the Titans in front 21-14 with 6:05 left.

Dersnah came back to complete 47- and 27-yard passes to Coroneos before the QB’s 3-yard run into the end zone tied the game at 21-21 with 3:31 left in the half.

Palatine needed only four plays to score following the second half kickoff. Dersnah’s 47-yard sideline pass to Nate Branch capped a 68-yard drive and made it 28-21 with 10:23.

Palatine then took advantage of Michael Tokar’s interception at the Pirates’ 23-yard line.

The visitors covered the 77 yards in seven plays, capped by Dersnah’s 34-yard run off right tackle for a 35-21 cushion with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

Glenbrook South came right back to get to within 35-28 when Gottfred rambled 59 yards up the middle to the Pirates’ 9-yard line and moments later he scored on a 2-yard run with 1:34 left in the third quarter.

On the last play of the third quarter, Dersnah fell to the ground after a 13-yard gain, suffering an injury that required him to be placed on a stretcher and driven off the grounds in a Glenview Fire Department ambulance,

Ball’s 5-yard run with 10:44 left in the game put Palatine ahead 41-28.

Kreske’s 14-yard pass to Gariepy with 5:25 left got the Titans within 41-35.

Glenbrook South got to within 42-41 with 11.9 seconds left on a 5-yard pass from Kreske to MacPherson before Gottfred ran into the end zone for the 2-point conversion and winning margin of 43-42.

