BCR Week 4 Pigskin Prognosticators

Here the BCR Pigskin Prognosticators’ picks for Week 4 of the football season. This week’s guest picker is longtime Mendota Reporter Sports Editor Kip Cheek

Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 21-9

This week’s winners: Kewanee, Princeton, Hall, St. Bede, A-W, Rockridge, Geneseo, Plano, A-L, Stillman.

Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune sports editor

Last week: 8-2

Season: 21-9

This week’s winners: Kewanee, Princeton, Hall, St. Bede, A-W, Rockridge, Geneseo, Plano, A-L, Stillman

Kip Cheek, Mendota Reporter

Last week’s guest: 8-2

Season’s guests: 24-6

This week’s winners: Kewanee, Princeton, Morrison, St. Bede, A-W, Rockridge, Geneseo, Plano, A-L, Stillman.