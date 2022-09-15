Princeton remains at No. 4 in 3A in the Week 4 AP Poll

The Princeton Tigers held steady at No. 4 in the Week 4 AP 3A Poll, which was released today.

The top eight spots in 3A remained the same with IC Catholic (3-1), which received 10 of 12 first-place votes and 118 points at No. 1. The Knights were followed by Williamsville (1/102), Reed-Custer (1/94), Princeton (84) and Byron (70).

St. Bede once again is knocking on the door in 1A. The Bruins and Jacksonville Routt each received 15 points, one spot from No. 10 Mowequa Central A&M (21), which took a tumble from No. 3 after its first defeat.

Lena-Winslow received 12 of 13 first-place votes and 128 points to remain No. 1 in 1A. Fulton (84) moved up two spots to No. 4. Ottawa Marquette (8) and Annawan-Wethersfield (7) also received mention.

Wilmington (2A), East St. Louis (6A), Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A) all remained No. 1 in their respective classes.

There was some shuffling in 4A, where Joliet Catholic moved into a first-place tie with Sacred Heart-Griffin and 5A, where Morris jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 and Nazareth fell four spots from the top spot to No. 5.