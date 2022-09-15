NewsTribune football leaders through Week 3

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

Team Rushing Passing Points Princeton 360 98.3 52 Amboy co-op 45.3 Mendota 225.5 210.5 41.5 St. Bede 172.3 211.7 34.3 Hall 22 La Salle-Peru 152 38.3 20 Bureau Valley 185 14 18.3 Fieldcrest 30.5 141 7

Team Defense

Team Passing Rushing Points La Salle-Peru 141.7 98.3 16.7 St. Bede 145 184.3 18 Princeton 127 161 20.7 Amboy co-op 20.7 Fieldcrest 25.5 Bureau Valley 116 203 32 Mendota 347 15.5 38.5 Hall 40.3

Passing

Player C-A-I Yards TDs J. Brady (St. Bede) 46-77-1 635 6 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 17-27-0 430 7 Randolph (Mendota) 32-55-1 421 2 Davis (Princeton) 19-34-0 296 4 Ruestman (Fieldcrest) 18-40-5 233 1

Rushing

Player Carries Yards TDs Davis (Princeton) 29 433 4 J. Brady (St. Bede) 74 404 7 Childs (Mendota) 59 384 5 Resetich (Hall) 34 257 2 Au. Christiansen (Princeton) 20 254 5 Goossens (Bureau Valley) 59 244 6 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 30 234 3 Hickey (Princeton) 26 195 3 Boudreau (La Salle-Peru) 43 182 1 Endress (Bureau Valley) 32 125 0

Receiving

Player Receptions Yards TDs Blaine (Amboy) 10 307 6 Wallace (St. Bede) 18 260 3 Freeman (Mendota) 14 227 1 Brown (St. Bede) 5 121 1 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 4 104 1

Notes: Statistics for Hall are not available for Week 1. Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played two games opponents forfeiting.