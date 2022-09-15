NewsTribune football leaders through Week 3

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.
Team Offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|360
|98.3
|52
|Amboy co-op
|45.3
|Mendota
|225.5
|210.5
|41.5
|St. Bede
|172.3
|211.7
|34.3
|Hall
|22
|La Salle-Peru
|152
|38.3
|20
|Bureau Valley
|185
|14
|18.3
|Fieldcrest
|30.5
|141
|7
Team Defense
|Team
|Passing
|Rushing
|Points
|La Salle-Peru
|141.7
|98.3
|16.7
|St. Bede
|145
|184.3
|18
|Princeton
|127
|161
|20.7
|Amboy co-op
|20.7
|Fieldcrest
|25.5
|Bureau Valley
|116
|203
|32
|Mendota
|347
|15.5
|38.5
|Hall
|40.3
Passing
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|46-77-1
|635
|6
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|17-27-0
|430
|7
|Randolph (Mendota)
|32-55-1
|421
|2
|Davis (Princeton)
|19-34-0
|296
|4
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|18-40-5
|233
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Davis (Princeton)
|29
|433
|4
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|74
|404
|7
|Childs (Mendota)
|59
|384
|5
|Resetich (Hall)
|34
|257
|2
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|20
|254
|5
|Goossens (Bureau Valley)
|59
|244
|6
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|30
|234
|3
|Hickey (Princeton)
|26
|195
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|43
|182
|1
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|32
|125
|0
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Blaine (Amboy)
|10
|307
|6
|Wallace (St. Bede)
|18
|260
|3
|Freeman (Mendota)
|14
|227
|1
|Brown (St. Bede)
|5
|121
|1
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|4
|104
|1
Notes: Statistics for Hall are not available for Week 1. Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played two games opponents forfeiting.