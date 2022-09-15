September 15, 2022
NewsTribune football leaders through Week 3

By Kevin Chlum
Amboy’s Tucker Lindenmeyer fires a pass down field Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 against Polo.

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton36098.352
Amboy co-op45.3
Mendota225.5210.541.5
St. Bede172.3211.734.3
Hall22
La Salle-Peru15238.320
Bureau Valley1851418.3
Fieldcrest30.51417

Team Defense

TeamPassingRushingPoints
La Salle-Peru141.798.316.7
St. Bede145184.318
Princeton12716120.7
Amboy co-op20.7
Fieldcrest25.5
Bureau Valley11620332
Mendota34715.538.5
Hall40.3

Passing

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
J. Brady (St. Bede)46-77-16356
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)17-27-04307
Randolph (Mendota)32-55-14212
Davis (Princeton)19-34-02964
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)18-40-52331

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Davis (Princeton)294334
J. Brady (St. Bede)744047
Childs (Mendota)593845
Resetich (Hall)342572
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)202545
Goossens (Bureau Valley)592446
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)302343
Hickey (Princeton)261953
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)431821
Endress (Bureau Valley)321250

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Blaine (Amboy)103076
Wallace (St. Bede)182603
Freeman (Mendota)142271
Brown (St. Bede)51211
Johnson (Fieldcrest)41041

Notes: Statistics for Hall are not available for Week 1. Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played two games opponents forfeiting.