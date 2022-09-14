Three Rivers Conference Update

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Con All PF PA Princeton 1-0 3-0 156 62 St. Bede 1-0 3-0 103 54 Mendota 1-0 2-1 85 77 Newman 0-0 2-1 49 51 Kewanee 0-1 1-2 52 70 Hall 0-1 1-2 55 96 Bureau Valley 0-1 1-2 66 21

This week’s games

Bureau Valley at Kewanee

Princeton at Mendota

St. Bede at Newman

Hall at Morrison*

Last week’s scores

Princeton 55, Hall 20

St. Bede 34, Kewanee 20

Mendota 49, Bureau Valley 23

Newman 13, Orion 12*

* crossover games

Three Rivers West (Rock) Con All PF PA Erie-Prophetstown 1-0 2-1 109 103 Rockridge 1-0 2-1 56 49 Morrison 1-0 1-2 38 60 Orion 0-0 1-2 74 85 Monmouth-Roseville 0-1 1-2 62 68 Sherrard 0-1 0-3 56 83 Riverdale 0-1 0-3 0 0

This week’s games

E-P at Rockridge

Monmouth-Roseville at Sherrard

Hall at Morrison*

Riverdale at Orion (canceled, Rockridge wins by forfeit)

Last week’s scores

Morrison 18, Monmouth-Roseville 16

Erie-Prophetstown 35, Sherrard 28

Newman 13, Orion 12*