Three Rivers Conference Update

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference
|Three Rivers East (Mississippi)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|1-0
|3-0
|156
|62
|St. Bede
|1-0
|3-0
|103
|54
|Mendota
|1-0
|2-1
|85
|77
|Newman
|0-0
|2-1
|49
|51
|Kewanee
|0-1
|1-2
|52
|70
|Hall
|0-1
|1-2
|55
|96
|Bureau Valley
|0-1
|1-2
|66
|21
This week’s games
Bureau Valley at Kewanee
Hall at Morrison*
Last week’s scores
Princeton 55, Hall 20
St. Bede 34, Kewanee 20
Mendota 49, Bureau Valley 23
Newman 13, Orion 12*
* crossover games
|Three Rivers West (Rock)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-0
|2-1
|109
|103
|Rockridge
|1-0
|2-1
|56
|49
|Morrison
|1-0
|1-2
|38
|60
|Orion
|0-0
|1-2
|74
|85
|Monmouth-Roseville
|0-1
|1-2
|62
|68
|Sherrard
|0-1
|0-3
|56
|83
|Riverdale
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|0
This week’s games
E-P at Rockridge
Monmouth-Roseville at Sherrard
Hall at Morrison*
Riverdale at Orion (canceled, Rockridge wins by forfeit)
Last week’s scores
Morrison 18, Monmouth-Roseville 16
Erie-Prophetstown 35, Sherrard 28
Newman 13, Orion 12*