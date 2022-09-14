September 14, 2022
Three Rivers Conference Update

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi)ConAllPFPA
Princeton1-03-015662
St. Bede1-03-010354
Mendota1-02-18577
Newman0-02-14951
Kewanee0-11-25270
Hall0-11-25596
Bureau Valley0-11-26621

This week’s games

Bureau Valley at Kewanee

Princeton at Mendota

St. Bede at Newman

Hall at Morrison*

Last week’s scores

Princeton 55, Hall 20

St. Bede 34, Kewanee 20

Mendota 49, Bureau Valley 23

Newman 13, Orion 12*

* crossover games

Three Rivers West (Rock)ConAllPFPA
Erie-Prophetstown1-02-1109103
Rockridge1-02-15649
Morrison1-01-23860
Orion0-01-27485
Monmouth-Roseville0-11-26268
Sherrard0-10-35683
Riverdale0-10-300

This week’s games

E-P at Rockridge

Monmouth-Roseville at Sherrard

Hall at Morrison*

Riverdale at Orion (canceled, Rockridge wins by forfeit)

Last week’s scores

Morrison 18, Monmouth-Roseville 16

Erie-Prophetstown 35, Sherrard 28

Newman 13, Orion 12*