FND Team of the Week MVP: Cary-Grove OL Colin Videtich

Cary-Grove was up to its usual business Friday, running for 422 of its 487 total yards in a 41-20 victory over Crystal Lake Central.

Offensive lineman Colin Videtich was a big part of that offense, helping open holes and delivering two pancake blocks. Videtich was voted by readers as Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP with 306 votes. Videtich won by 21 votes.

The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

In the three-plus years Friday Night Drive has honored each winner with an MVP belt, Videtich is the first Trojan to win one, which is surprising considering C-G is 29-4 over that span and has strong candidates every week.

Videtich tackled a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about the season and winning C-G’s first belt.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Videtich: I remember getting super hyped up on the sideline after watching Gavin Henriques get an interception and returning the ball to about the 7-yard line to set up the offense with excellent field position to help seal the game in the fourth quarter.

As a lineman, do you watch football games differently than other people?

Videtich: Yes, I believe so. Instead of always paying attention to the skill positions, I like to watch the offensive linemen carry out their blocks and see how they benefit the team.

What do you like most about the triple option?

Videtich: I really like how the defenses don’t really know what’s coming with the triple-option plays. Our line coach always reminds us that linemen lead in the triple-option offense and that we are crucial for the offense to be successful.

What is your favorite pregame meal?

Videtich: A grilled cheese and Gatorade Chews with an Arnold Palmer (half iced tea, half lemonade).

What are some of your best memories of last year’s Class 6A state championship game?

Videtich: Looking up into the stands and seeing all of the fans who had made their way to Northern Illinois University to come and support the team.

What is your favorite class?

Videtich: Spanish, because I really enjoy learning about a new language, and I enjoy learning about the culture and people from Spanish-speaking countries. I also really enjoy Spanish because I have a lot of my friends in my class, and it is a class where I can just be myself and not be so serious.

Which of your teammates really inspires you?

Videtich: Brian Coles. Brian plays center on the offensive line and is someone who is hardworking, dedicated and is someone I can trust both on and off the field. Over the past few years, I feel like a little friendly competition has developed between the two of us. Whether it is seeing who can push themselves the hardest in the weight room, to seeing who can get the higher performance grade after a game. Brian is an outstanding leader who knows how to motivate his teammates with the words he says and the effort he gives at practice and in game.

What is something that scares you?

Videtich: I am terrified of spiders.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Videtich: When the battery dies on my bluetooth device in my car so I have to drive in silence instead of listening to my music.

What is your go-to dance move?

Videtich: It is definitely The Griddy. If I were to ever score a touchdown, I would probably hit The Griddy.