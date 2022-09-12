McHenry County notes: Richmond-Burton should get tough tests from Normal West and Morris

Richmond-Burton entered its toughest stretch of games for the season Friday night when it beat Marengo, 48-21, in a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

Things could get tougher for the 3-0 Rockets in the next three weeks when they face Normal West in Week 4, then Morris in Week 6. They host Plano in a KRC/I8 game in between.

Normal West visits R-B at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Rockets took that game against a school with 1,000 more students to replace Sandwich, which canceled its season because of a lack of numbers.

The Wildcats are receiving votes in The Associated Press Class 6A poll and defeated Normal, 14-7, on Friday night. Normal lost in the Class 7A second round of the playoffs last season to Jacobs.

“It’s good competition,” R-B fullback Steven Siegel said. “It will really help better ourselves. This week prepared us with [Marengo quarterback Josh] Holst. Normal West has a good one, so it’s going to be good preparation.”

Morris, 3-0 and No. 3 in Class 5A, comes to R-B on Sept. 30 in what will be another great test.

R-B has not lost a regular-season game since it fell to Marengo, 14-13, in Week 5 of the 2018 season. The Rockets are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A and have won 35 of their past 36 games.

Since Mike Noll took over as coach in 2018, the Rockets are 46-3.

Siegel busts out: Siegel had productive games in R-B’s first two wins but did not get a lot of carries because they were blowouts. On Friday, he carried 23 times (more than the first two games combined) and finished with 355 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

After three games, he leads all area players with 13 rushing touchdowns.

“He brings a little speed,” Noll said. “All these kids have been in the system four years now. Steven really understands where to make the cuts, where the track is. He’s really good at it. If you don’t stop our belly, there’s no reason to stop running it. Our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and Steven ran wild.”

Marengo's Josh Holst tries to get out of the grasp of Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel as he looks to pass Friday. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Quite a half: Marengo quarterback Josh Holst was on fire to start Friday’s game, hitting on his first 11 pass attempts, two of which went for long touchdowns.

Holst also made plays scrambling, either to complete passes or run for first downs. Marengo was tied with R-B, 21-21, at halftime, but the Rockets’ defense came out strong in the second half to shut down the Indians. Holst was 19-of-23 passing for 178 yards in the first half.

“Josh, in the first half, he was just dangerous,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “We had them on their heels a little bit.”

One of Holst’s best plays came in the second quarter on a fourth-and-4 play when Siegel, who plays defensive end, was about to take him down in the backfield. Holst fought to stay up long enough and tossed a 5-yard pass to Greg Baker for a first down.

Job sharing: Football coaches often look to another fall sport to find their kickers, but that sport normally is soccer.

Noll shares his kicker, Jeff Lehn, with the golf team.

Lehn, a junior, has been tearing it up on the course. Rockets golf coach Brad Tichenor said Lehn is averaging about 39 strokes per nine-hole round. Lehn, who kicks left and swing right, usually does some kicking with the football team, then heads to the golf course for practice. On days when R-B has golf matches, he goes straight to golf.

“I’ve had many, many soccer kids,” Noll said. “He’s the first golfer for me. He does a great job balancing the two.”

When R-B hosts Normal West next week, Lehn will play a tournament with the golf team until about 1 p.m., then his mother will bring him to the football game.

Many NFL kickers are adept golfers and say there is a correlation between the two.

“It’s all about concentration and having a short memory,” Tichenor said. “Move on from a bad shot or missed kick and recover on the next one.”

Crystal Lake Central quarterback Jason Penza, here in the season opener against Huntley, will have to miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair his injured right arm. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Penza update: Crystal Lake Central’s worst fears were realized recently when quarterback Jason Penza, who was hurt in the opener, had surgery to repair an injury in his right (throwing) arm and will miss the season.

Penza suffered an injury to his elbow and forearm when a Huntley player slid at the end of a play at the same time. Penza took a helmet in the elbow area and immediately had to leave the game.

Tigers coach Dirk Stanger said Penza was told his recovery period would be 10 weeks.

The play happened late in the half after Penza had thrown for almost 300 yards. Huntley went on to win, 37-20.

Penza had the potential to be one of the area’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. He played three games last season when Colton Madura was injured. Penza played wide receiver when Madura returned.

Ground and pound: Jacobs’ offensive effort in Friday’s 28-22 Fox Valley Conference win over McHenry was unique for two reasons – one of which it would like to repeat and another it would like to change.

A running offense usually known a bit more for ball control broke out the big plays at key times during the win. Antonio Brown had four carries go for more than 20 yards in his 10-carry, 190-yard performance. As a team, Jacobs had six carries go for more than 20 yards.

“With our offense, if we have a 5-yard gain, that’s good for us,” said junior Joey Scrivani, who had 109 yards on a team-high 19 carries. “Those big runs are just extra add-ons. We’ll take those any day.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles failed to complete a pass, a change after quarterback Max Benner was 15 of 20 over the first two games.

Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman knows that must change if the Golden Eagles are to take down opponents such as Prairie Ridge and Huntley, their next two opponents.

“We have to be able to throw the ball,” he said. “We had some opportunities to make some plays with the throw. We had some misreads. We will clean that up. We have too many weapons to throw the ball to.”

When Jacobs visits Prairie Ridge on Friday, it will be a matchup of the FVC’s past two unbeaten teams.

Hurricanes too sloppy: Marian Central coach Liam Kirwan knew St. Patrick, a team ranked just outside the Class 5A Top 10, represented a big challenge Friday.

The Shamrocks defeated the Hurricanes, 55-28. Marian kept up for a while, even after falling behind, 13-0, early before coming back to grab a 14-13 lead. But the Hurricanes could not keep pace with St. Patrick.

“I think focus, focus big time,” Kirwan said. “We get into a little bit of a deficit, and as a young team, the first thing we want to do are things that we’re not used to, things we’re not used to doing, taking things that we can get.

“It’s learning. We need to do our job, that’s the No. 1 thing we need to learn. I felt like we got sloppy with that.”

Marian travels to Appleton (Wisconsin) West next week, then hosts Providence before a three-week stretch with playoff semifinal teams from last season. The ‘Canes go to Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow, then travel to Class 7A runner-up St. Rita and then travel to downstate Mount Carmel, a Class 3A semifinalist.

“We need to take that next step where we’re going with quarterfinalist teams,” Kirwan said. “Those are the types of programs we strive to be, and we need to continue to work to get there.”

• Andy Tavegia, Michal Dwojak and Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.