BCR Week 4 Notebook: Princeton’s Teegan Davis commits to Eastern Illinois University

Teegan Davis is ready to take the next step in his football career.

The Princeton High School senior quarterback has committed to play for Eastern lllinois University.

On his Twitter account Monday morning, Davis said he “is extremely happy and blessed to be in the situation I am today.” He thanked his family and all the Tiger coaching staff, for “believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Davis thanked the EIU staff for “giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

His dad, Spencer, a former Manlius-Tampico/Augustana College, told the BCR of his impending commitment Friday night.

Davis has been instrumental in leading the Tigers to a 3-0 start, capped by Friday’s 55-20 win over rival Hall, which he rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another. He leads the area in rushing with 431 yards rushing on 29 attempts (14.9 ypc) while throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Davis’ oldest brother, Drake, also received an offer from Eastern coming out of Naperville North, but opted to go to the University of Illinois as a walk-on. He now is the starting quarterback at Northern Michigan University joined by his brother, Wyatt, a receiver for the Wildcats.

Good sports

Princeton had its second string in the game after building a 55-8 lead early in the second half of Friday’s 55-20 win over rival Hall. Driving again late in the game inside the 10-yard line, Tiger coach Ryan Pearson had backup quarterback Will Lott twice take a knee to run the clock rather than try to score again.

Pearson told his team in the postgame huddle it was the right thing to do even though he knew they wanted to score. Hall coach Randy Tieman appreciated the good show of sportsmanship.

“That was classy. Ryan’s a good guy. We get along well,” Tieman said.

New Storm finds end zone

For the first time this season, someone not named Mason Goossens found the end zone for Bureau Valley Friday night when quarterback Bryce Helms scored on a 8-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter against Mendota.

Goossens, who added a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, had scored the Storm’s first five touchdowns and 32 points of the season.

Elijah Endress added a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter in the Storm’s 49-23 loss.