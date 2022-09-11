Football roundup: Erie-Prophetstown wins tight one against Sherrard; AFC notches first win in five years

Erie-Prophetstown 35, Sherrard 28: Panthers running back Jase Grunder did his best Derrick Henry impression this weekend, rushing 32 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns to fuel a Three Rivers Conference win.

Grunder’s scores came on runs of 3, 6 and 7 yards.

Tyler Ballard was another force for Erie-Prophetstown on the ground, handling 10 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Ballard’s scores came on runs of 42 and 60 yards.

Collectively, the Panthers rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries, registering an 8.67 yards-per-carry average.

Abingdon-Avon 49, West Carroll 0: The Tornadoes piled on 35 first-half points and pitched a shutout to beat the Thunder in nonconference play.

West Carroll quarterback Wilson Bressler went 5 for 10 for 44 yards with an interception.

Angel Garcia-Magana was the leading Thunder rusher, handling six carries for 16 yards.

Winter Harrington caught one pass for 23 yards, pacing West Carroll receivers.

Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Alden-Hebron 32: The Raiders matched their nonconference opponent blow-for-blow to win their first game in five years.