Alden-Hebron sees one slip away in final moments against Ashton-Franklin Center

Alden-Hebron felt like one got away Saturday in its Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1 game against Ashton-Franklin Center.

The Giants led the entire game, only to see the Raiders score with 6 seconds remaining for a 34-32 victory.

A-H beat the Raiders, 36-26, in the season opener and jumped ahead, 24-8, after the first quarter and was still up, 32-22, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Giants lost a fumble near midfield with 3 minutes remaining and the Raiders went in for the game-winner.