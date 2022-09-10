Warren’s Adam Behrens plays hero in triumph over Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville’s marching band played the 1960s “Batman” theme song, among other iconic TV show tunes, at halftime of Friday night’s football game against visiting Warren.

But it was Warren senior quarterback Adam Behrens who played superhero in the Blue Devils’ 42-8 victory.

And he prefers DC Comics, which publishes Batman books.

“I do like DC more than I like Marvel,” a grinning Behrens - bound for Arizona State University on a baseball scholarship - said after the North Suburban Conference opener for both schools.

But Behrens didn’t need a cowl to complete 10 of 13 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns and rush for 50 more yards on five carries.

A helmet did just the job just fine.

Warren senior running back Charley Thompson also had a marvelous game, rushing for 161 yards on 19 caries and running for a 1-yard TD that put the visitors up 27-0 at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter.

Warren (3-0, 1-0 in the NSC) established a resounding tone in a hurry, getting a 63-yard TD toss from Behrens to senior all-everything WR/CB Jailen Duffie (three receptions, 86 yards, TD) on the Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage.

“It was an option route,” Behrens said. “All I did was lob the ball to Jailen, and he took care of the rest.”

Libertyville (1-2, 0-1) limited state-ranked Warren - coming off a dandy 19-17 defeat of Maine South - to only seven points in the first frame and stopped Warren at the Wildcats’ 1-yard line on consecutive rushing attempts thanks to big-time plays by Libertyville’s Scott Criel and Boyd Hunt at the line of scrimmage.

But Warren senior linebacker Justin Kretz - who would score on a 4-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter - tackled a ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety on the hosts’ ensuing possession in the second quarter.

Behrens later hit senior tight end Xavier Schild for a 13-yard TD connection to secure a 15-0 advantage - the halftime score.

Behrens’ third TD toss of the game came early in the third quarter, with the ball landing in the hands of senior wideout Niko Mantzoros (one catch, 5 yards, TD). Blue Devils senior defensive back Jaden Turner capped the scoring on the warm night, returning an interception 45 yards for a TD at 5:45 of the fourth quarter.

Libertyville got on the board via a 13-yard pass from sophomore QB Quinn Schambow (16 of 20, 141 yards, TD) to senior Nate Kallas with 58 ticks left in the third quarter.

Junior wide receiver Luca Nikolich paced the Wildcats in receiving yardage (66 yards on four grabs), with senior wideout Kristian Gavric right behind him with five receptions for 59 yards.

Warren senior lineman Kole Weinberg recorded a first-half sack, and classmate Cassius Callahan caught three strikes from Behrens for 52 yards.

Libertyville backup quarterback Rocco LaVista rushed for 48 yards on his first six keepers.

