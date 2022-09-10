Unbeaten Marquette in complete control of 28-0 victory over Dee-Mack

OTTAWA - Be it on offense, defense or special teams, the Marquette Crusaders were awfully impressive all over the field Friday in a 28-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

The Crusaders improved to 3-0 and avenged a loss from last season in resounding fashion at Gould Stadium, taking the lead less than eight minutes in on the first of two Tommy Durdan touchdown sprints and building it to 21-0 by halftime on a pair of long Alex Graham touchdown passes.

A defensive stop at their own 14 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter followed immediately by Durdan’s second sprint to the end zone — the one from 86 yards away — closed the book on a Crusaders win and Dee-Mack’s third loss to a state-ranked team to open the season.

“We came out sharp, and [Dee-Mack] was every bit as good as we expected,” Crusaders coach Tom Jobst said. “As they showed in the second half, they didn’t lay down and came out fighting. ...

“We beat a good team tonight.”

Although the Crusaders were never truly threatened on the scoreboard, the game on the field remained competitive throughout. The same cannot be said of the stat sheet, though, where Marquette — led by a dominant effort on both lines — outgained the Chiefs 423 to 154 in yards from scrimmage, including a 316-89 edge rushing and 19-8 advantage in first downs.

“But it wasn’t just up front,” Dee-Mack coach Cody Myers said. “They were just more physical and faster, not just up front. They were that way all over the entire field.”

Marquette's Tommy Durdan (5) runs in the first touchdown of the game against Dee-Mack at Gould Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local News Network)

Marquette’s stable of running backs was led by Durdan’s 197 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The passing game featured Graham (5 of 9, 107 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions) and favorite targets Caden Eller (two receptions for 41 yards including a 32-yard touchdown) and Logan Nelson (two catches for 56 yards including a 48-yard score) making the big plays.

But it was in the trenches where the Crusaders truly dominated. That included a defensive shutout led by Nelson (forced fumble, tackle for loss), Durdan (fumble recovery), Vinny Battistelli (two TFLs, 1/2 quarterback sack), Charlie Mullen (pass defended) and two-way lineman Noah Barth (1 1/2 QB sacks plus a TFL).

“On defense, they were hitting the holes pretty hard,” Barth said of the Dee-Mack attack. “Their guys step back for the pull, and we just had to get in the backfield and get [the runner] from behind. There he is, get the tackle. ...

“It feels amazing [to get to 3-0]. Hopefully next week we’ll get it to 4-0.”

Eller and Aidan Thompson also recorded tackles for loss for a Crusaders defense that held Dee-Mack QB Carson Cassady to 6-of-15 passing for 65 yards and the Chiefs’ leading rusher Lucas Blumeyer to 68 yards on 11 carries — the only Dee-Mack runner with more than 15 yards rushing on the night.

“The defense did a great job tonight,” Jobst said. “Everybody was where they were supposed to be for the most part, we played aggressively and intelligently. We had a few penalties, but no glaring mistakes.”

After being forced to punt on its opening drive and giving the Chiefs a short field, Nelson’s forced fumble/Durdan’s recovery put the Crusaders in business. Durdan cashed it in eight plays later with a 15-yard TD run, Sam Mitre’s booted the first of his four true PAT kicks, and Marquette had a lead it would not relinquish.

Jurnee Reed added 39 yards on 10 carries for Marquette, which is scheduled back in action next Friday at Gould Stadium, hosting also 3-0 Wethersfield-Annawan.