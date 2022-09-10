The Times Area Roundup: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Fieldcrest score first wins of the season

At the Wood Shed in rural Streator, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland scored its first victory of the season, defeating River Ridge 20-16 in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association contest.
River Ridge struck first with 1 72-yard fumble return for a score, but the Falcons (1-2) answered with a trio of touchdowns — an 11-yard Masen Persico run, Jesse Simpson’s 42-yard sprint to the end zone and a Persico-to-Peyton Quaintance 18-yard touchdown pass.
FCW will be back in action on its other home field in Flanagan next Friday, hosting Decatur Lutheran.
Fieldcrest 1, Fisher 0 (forfeit): The Knights (1-2) recorded their first win since the spring 2021 season due to the forfeit.
Boys soccer
Earlville 3, Oregon 2: The Red Raiders scored the nonconference win, with Diego Vazquez and Griffin Cook each tallying a goal and an assist; Trenton Fruit scoring the other goal; and Ryan Browder adding an assist.
Boys golf
Marquette 179, Midland 188: The Crusaders triumphed led by Carson Zellers’ 41 and Ryan Peterson’s 43.