Suburban Life high school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game

Lyons 10, Hinsdale Central 7: Danny Montesano’s end-zone interception with 38.9 seconds remaining clinched Lyons Township’s 10-7 win over Hinsdale Central, the unbeaten Lions’ first win over their West Suburban Silver rivals since 2013.

Wheaton North 27, Batavia 24: Karsten Libby’s 58-yard catch capped off Wheaton North’s stunning rally from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Batavia 27-24.

Downers Grove North 27, Downers Grove South 7: Ethan Thulin caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sam Reichert late in the third quarter to give Downers Grove North the lead for good, and the Trojans went on to beat Downers Grove South 27-7.

Montini 26, Marmion 3: Cole Teschner threw two touchown passes to Mingo Nixon and ran for a third, George Asay had a TD run and set up another score, and was part of an impressive defensive performance in Montini’s 26-3 win at Marmion on Friday.

Marist 31, Nazareth 3: Marist quarterback Dermot Smyth threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 60 yards, leading the RedHawks to a 31-3 win at Nazareth in a CCL/ESCC crossover game.

St. Charles North 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 20: Senior quarterback Will Vaske threw for two touchdowns to Jake Furtney and ran for another, and workhorse Drew Surges ran for a pair of scores for St. Charles North.

Plano 54, Westmont 0: Waleed Johnson ran for three touchdowns and caught a 65-yard score, and Plano overpowered Westmont 54-0.

IC Catholic Prep 53, Elmwood Park 0: Dennis Mandala threw touchdown passes to KJ Parker and Denzell Gibson and Malik Gray ran for two TDs for the Knights (2-1).

St. Francis 38, St. Edward 0: Alessio Milivojevic threw a TD pass to Nick Duzansky, Jack Reilly threw a TD pass to Connor Shields and Cole Pickler had a 14-yard for the Spartans (3-0).

Glenbard South 56, Larkin 13: Michael Champagne threw five touchdown passes, two each to Cam Williams and Owen Gibson, and ran for a sixth score for the Raiders (3-0).

York 54, Proviso West 0

Willowbrook 48, Proviso East 6

Glenbard East 42, East Aurora 6