Recapping week 3 football games around Kane County

Wheaton North comes back, stuns Batavia 27-24
Wheaton North rallies from a 21-13 halftime deficit and stunned Batavia late 27-24 on a 58-yard touchdown from quarterback Max Howser to Karsten Libby with 3:33 remaining in the game.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/karsten-libbys-58-yard-td-catch-caps-off-wheaton-norths-stunning-rally-over-batavia/
Montini blows past Marmion 26-3
Cole Teschner threw two touchown passes to Mingo Nixon and ran for a third, George Asay had a TD run and set up another score, and was part of an impressive defensive performance in Montini’s 26-3 win at Marmion on Friday.
Josh Welge’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/montini-puts-it-all-together-beats-marmion-in-cclescc-opener/
Vaske, St. Charles North clip Wheaton Warrenville South 35-20
Senior quarterback Will Vaske threw for two touchdowns to Jake Furtney and ran for another, and workhorse Drew Surges ran for a pair of scores for St. Charles North.
Daily Herald’s Allen Oshinski’s story: shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/st-charles-north-leads-early-throughout-win-over-wheaton-warrenville-south/
Geneva outlasts Glenbard North 14-10
Led by Troy Velez’s two touchdowns and four second-half interceptions, Geneva beat Glenbard North, 14-10, Friday night in its DuKane Conference opener at Burgess Field.
Daily Herald’s Jared Birchfield story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/geneva-nabs-four-interceptions-in-the-second-half-to-beat-glenbard-north/
Lake Park trips up St. Charles East 24-0
Marco Annecca ran for 137 yards, Lake Park rushed for 291 as a team, and the Lancers utilized that power running game to grind past St. Charles East 24-0 for Chris Kirkpatrick’s first head coaching win with the Lancers.
Daily Herald’s Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/marco-annecca-lake-park-ride-power-running-game-past-st-charles-east-to-first-win/
Morris sneaks past Kaneland 32-24
Ashton Yard had 131 rushing yards and Morris registered 336 yards of total offense.
Bill Lindinsky’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/10/ashton-yard-ryan-wolenczuk-propel-morris-past-kaneland-32-24/
Burlington Central falls just short 8-7 against Dundee-Crown
St. Francis blows past St. Edward 38-0