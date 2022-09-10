NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 9

A week off had no ill effect on the Mendota football team, as the Trojans scored 28 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 49-23 victory over Bureau Valley on Friday in Manlius in the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division opener for both teams.

The Trojans, who earned a forfeit win in Week 2 with Riverdale canceling its varsity schedule, got on the board on a 1-yard run by J.P. Belmonte with 8:18 left in the first quarter.

Anthony Childs scored on a 34-yard run, Isaac Smith returned a fumble 55 yards for a TD, and Justin Randolph tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Braiden Freeman to give the Trojans (2-1, 1-0 TRC Mississippi) a 28-0 lead after one period.

After the Storm scored on a safety and an 8-yard run by Bryce Helms, the Trojans scored the next three TDs – on runs of 5 and 43 yards by Smith and an 8-yard run by Childs – to build a 49-8 lead.

Childs finished with 108 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Smith ran four times for 63 yards and two scores. Smith also caught three passes for 25 yards.

Randolph was 13-of-19 passing for 205 yards and a TD, while Freeman hauled in five passes for 93 yards and a TD.

Elijah Endress had 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for BV (1-2, 0-1), while Mason Goossens ran for 29 yards and a TD on 19 attempts.

Amboy co-op 40, Milledgeville 36: The Clippers trailed by 10 points with 2:30 left but rallied for the win Friday in Amboy.

Brennan Blaine caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Lindenmeyer, who ran 32 yards for the winning score with 2:23 left.

Lindenmeyer completed 10 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three TDs, with Blaine recording 116 receiving yards and two scores.

Kye Koch ran for touchdowns of 65 and 3 yards for Amboy (3-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Earlville 3, Oregon 2: Diego Vazquez and Griffin Cook each scored a goal and had an assist Friday as the Red Raiders earned a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Trenton Fruit scored a goal for Earlville, while Ryan Browder contributed an assist.

La Salle-Peru 1, DePue-Hall 1: The Cavaliers and Little Giants played to a draw Friday in La Salle.