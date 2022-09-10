Maine South capitalizes on turnovers in rout of Barrington

BARRINGTON – After facing No. 4 Warren and No. 2 Prospect in the first two weeks, the Barrington football team’s schedule didn’t get any easier when the Broncos hosted 2021 Class 8A state runner-up Maine South on Friday night.

The perennial power Hawks started off fairly slowly with only a seven-point lead after one quarter. But Maine South capitalized on two Barrington turnovers in the second quarter before taking a commanding 31-point halftime lead.

From there, the Broncos could never recover as the Hawks posted a 38-7 nonconference victory.

No. 7-ranked Maine South (2-1) got on the scoreboard 3:39 into the contest when quarterback Jack Defilippis hit Maurice Densmore with a 46-yard TD pass before the extra point by Sam Taglia made the score 7-0.

A 27-yard field goal by Taglia boosted the lead to 10-0 just 50 seconds into the second quarter. Then Mike Dellumo took a backward lateral from Defilippis and raced 67 yards down the right sideline for a 17-0 lead.

Barrington (0-3) lost a fumble and the Hawks took advantage of great field position two drives later when Defilippis scored on a 2-yard keeper for a 24-0 lead.

Barrington quarterback Payton Soske had the ball knocked out of his hands and Maine South capitalized again. Defilippis hit Matt Romano near the right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass and a 31-0 lead 1:26 before the intermission.

“We created some turnovers, we scored right away on a big play, and that got us jump started,” said Maine South coach Dave Inserra, whose team outgained Barrington 238-90 in the first half. “We said we had to come out with all pistons firing and I think we did that.”

Defilippis (11 for 20, 79 yards passing) was filling in for injured senior starter Ryan Leyden, who is out for three to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Hawks’ Doug Sernel caught a 33-yard TD pass from Constantine Coines with 4:18 to play.

Soske (12 for 23, 121 yards passing) hit Dillon Fitzpatrick with a 19-yard TD pass as Fitzpatrick broke numerous tackles to account for the final score.

“We started off really well with the touchdown and we took advantage of a lot of things,” said Defilippis. “I’m pretty happy with the win, but I know I’ve got to fix a lot of things.”

Dellumo had 101 yards on nine carries while Fitzpatrick ran for 82 yards on 15 attempts. Maine South’s Anthony Capesius had 56 yards on eight rushes.

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20220909/maine-south-rebounds-with-win-at-barrington