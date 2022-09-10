High school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 7: The Wolves piled up 460 rushing yards in an FVC win over the Red Raiders, pulling away with a 21-point second quarter. Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey ran for 226 yards on 22 carries and scored on TD runs of 45 and 71 yards.

Richmond-Burton 48, Marengo 21: Rockets fullback Steven Siegel had a monster performance Friday night, running 23 times for 355 yards and seven TDs in the Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 opener for both teams.

Cary-Grove 41, Crystal Lake Central 20: Trojans quarterback Peyton Seaburg ran for four touchdowns, including three in the second half, as the Trojans piled up 422 yards on the ground in the FVC win against the Tigers.

Jacobs 28, McHenry 22: The Golden Eagles finished with 378 yards of offense, all coming on the ground. Antonio Brown had 190 yards and two touchdowns and Joey Scrivani had 108 yards and another score in the FVC win.

Crystal Lake South 27, Hampshire 14: Gators RB back Nate Van Witzenburg ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators beat the Whip-Purs in their FVC game. WB Caden Casimino hit Colton Hess for South’s other touchdown, a 65-yarder.

Dundee-Crown 8, Burlington Central 7: The Chargers put together a crucial drive in the final minutes, which culminated with quarterback Zach Randl hitting wide receiver Kali Freeman with a 35-yard TD pass with 1:28 to go, and D-C added a two-point conversion to defeat the Rockets in their FVC game.

La Salle-Peru 21, Woodstock North 13: A muffed punt by the Thunder set up a 7-yard touchdown by L-P’s Antonio Rodriguez with 33 seconds left in the teams’ Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Conference opener.

St. Patrick 55, Marian Central 28: St. Patrick took a 13-0 lead in the first four minutes against the Hurricanes and never looked back, running away with a win. Marian QB Cale McThenia threw for 272 yards and three TDs, along with a rushing score.

Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0: The Blue Streaks had no answers against a dominant Spartans’ defense, which was highlighted by a pick-six from linebacker Ethan Bode.

Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35: The Hubs scored on their first possession, recovered an onside kick and scored again before the Skyhawks touched the ball in their Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Blue Division opener. A.J. Bravieri threw for more than 300 yards.

Ottawa 63, Harvard 0: Ottawa QB Colby Mortenson accounted for five touchdowns in the first half of the Pirates’ win over the Hornets.