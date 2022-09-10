Daily Chronicle football scores, stats, photos for Week 3

DeKalb 48, Belleville West 0: After a long trip down to Belleville West, Aiden Sisson had a 99-yard interception return and Adrien McVicar led the Barbs on three straight scoring drives for a 48-0 win on Friday.

Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0: Ethan Bode returned an interception for a touchdown as the Sycamore defense recorded it;s first shutout of the season, 41-0 at Woodstock.

Genoa-Kingston 41, North Boone 19: Connor Grimm had three sacks and a touchdown as the Cogs slowed down North Boone after a fast start for the Vikings.

Morris 32, Kaneland 24: The Knights led in the second half but fell at Morris.