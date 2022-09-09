Three Rivers division games kick off tonight

After two weeks of crossovers, the Three Rivers Conference kicks off tonight division games in the East and West divisions.

At the top of the list is the Bureau County rivalry game between host Princeton (2-0) and Hall (1-1) in the BCR Game of the Week.

Also in the East, Bureau Valley (1-1) hosts Mendota (1-1) and St. Bede (2-0) hosts Kewanee (1-1).

In the West, Erie-Prophetstown (1-1) plays at Sherrard (0-2) and Morrison (0-2) travels to Monmouth-Roseville (1-1).

There is one crossover contest with Newman (1-1) playing at Orion (1-1).

Rockridge (1-1) is picking up a forfeit win over Riverdale, which dropped its varsity season.

Other area games:

Dee-Mack (0-2) at Ottawa Marquette (2-0)

Geneseo (1-1) at East Moline (0-2)

L-P (1-1) at Woodstock North (1-1)

Ottawa (2-0) at Harvard (0-2)

Princeville (1-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0)

Rockford Christian (1-1) at Dixon (2-0)

Sterling (1-1) at Galesburg (1-1)

Streator (1-1) at Herscher (1-1)