Pregame notes on Princeton/Hall meeting

Hall and Princeton will meet for the 89th time Friday night in their century long Bureau County gridiron rivalry

The series dates back to 1915 when the Tigers won 30-6. They did not play from 1929-34 and not continuously until Hall joined the now defunct NCIC in 1942.

The teams did not meet in 2012 when Hall got a jump start joining the Three Rivers (then Big Rivers). They renewed their rivalry a year later with the Hall winning 55-12 in 2013.

The Red Devils hold a decisive 53-34-1 series edge. Princeton has won the last four meetings and six of last eight.

They have met three times in the playoffs, won each time by the Tigers (1989, 1993, 2019).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bryant Field.

Year by year Hall vs. Princeton scorecard

1915 - PHS 30-6

1916 - Hall 33-0

1917 - PHS 34-6

1918 - NA

1919 - NA

1920 - No game

1921 - Tie 0-0

1922 - NA

1923 - Hall 26-0

1924 - Hall 7-6

1925 - Hall 13-0

1926 - Hall 53-0

1927 - Hall 53-0

1928 - Hall 43-0

1935 - Hall 19-0

1936 - Hall 52-0

1942 - PHS 34-12

1943 - Hall 13-0

1944 - Hall 7-0 and Hall 21-13

1945 - Tie 6-6

1946 - Hall 25-0

1947 - Hall 19-13

1948 - Hall 15-7

1949 - Tie 7-7

1950 - Hall 19-7

1951 - Hall 27-0

1952 - PHS 13-0

1953 - Hall 33-14

1954 - PHS 33-13

1955 - PHS 18-12

1956 - Hall 21-6

1957 - Hall 21-18

1958 - Hall 26-12

1959 - PHS 31-7

1960 - Hall 13-7

1961 - PHS 13-0

1962 - Hall 20-6

1963 - PHS 26-13

1964 - Hall 13-6

1965 - Hall 31-0

1966 - PHS 19-14

1967 - PHS 27-0

1968 - Hall 19-7

1969 - PHS 19-14

1970 - PHS 30-8

1971 - Tie 14-14

1972 - Hall 30-14

1973 - Hall 26-0

1974 - Hall 14-6

1975 - PHS 21-20

1976 - PHS 13-0

1977 - Hall 31-6

1978 - PHS 16-8

1979 - PHS 41-0

1980 - PHS 29-6

1981 - Hall 28-0

1982 - Hall 7-0

1983 - PHS 28-6

1984 - PHS 41-7

1985 - PHS 15-14

1986 - PHS 13-12

1987 - PHS 28-14

1988 - PHS 33-19

1989 - PHS 14-7, PHS 13-7*

1990 - Hall 42-3

1991 - Hall 36-7

1992 - PHS 36-22

1993 - Hall 19-8, Hall 21-13*

1994 - Hall 27-7

1995 - Hall 29-6

1996 - Hal 48-10

1997 - Hall 20-7

1998 - Hall 41-32

1999 - PHS 21-8

2000 - Hall 20-14

2001 - Hall 22-0

2002 - PHS 22-21 (OT)

2003 - Hall 28-21

2004 - Hall 25-14

2005 - Hall 28-21

2006 - Hall 36-6

2007 - Hall 42-26

2008 - Hall 63-28

2009 - Hall 20-14

2010 - PHS 40-26

2011 - PHS 33-28

2012 - did not play

2013 - Hall 55-12

2014 - Hall 62-28

2015 - PHS 14-7

2016 - PHS 16-0

2017 - Hall 40-8

2018 - Hall 2018

2019 - PHS 41-0, PHS 16-0*

2021 (spring) - PHS 49-3

2021 (fall) - PHS 56-13

2022 - Friday night

* playoffs