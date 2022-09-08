Scouting Week 3 suburban Cook County matchups

Maine East (1-1) at Wheeling (1-1)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Maine East beat Round Lake 13-6; Wheeling lost to Conant 41-7

Outlook: They still might be celebrating in Park Ridge after the Blue Demons picked up a huge win last week. Yusuf Awad is tough to stop both running and catching the football for Maine East. Wheeling took a step back last week after posting a huge win in their opener. The Wildcats will look to get running back Simon Micula back on track and get the team pointed back in the right direction.

Highland Park (2-0) at Buffalo Grove (0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Highland Park beat Hubbard 49-0; Buffalo Grove lost to Palatine 50-7

Outlook: Highland Park is off to a terrific start. The Giants rolled over a Hubbard team and have scored 77 points thus far. Buffalo Grove has been just the opposite. The Bison are looking for some consistency after scoring just seven points last week after opening the season by putting up 35 points. The Bison will also look to shore up their defense which has allowed 88 points and 939 yards of offense.

Deerfield (1-1) at Hersey (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Deerfield lost to Glenbrook North 23-13: Hersey beat Fremd 45-14

Outlook: Deerfield has been a playoff qualifier in five of the last six playoff seasons. Hersey has qualified for the past four playoffs and with their winning start, the Huskies could be on their way to a fifth. Hersey has one it with an explosive offense led by the quarterback tandem of Carter Hansen and Colton Gunmino that is averaging 38 points per game. The Huskies defense, led by their front four of Evan Naumowicz, Gus Dammann, Alex Galindo and Ethan Sather, has allowed just 14 points this year.

Vernon Hills (0-2) at Rolling Meadows (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Vernon Hills lost Lakes 14-13; Rolling Meadows beat Schaumburg 49-28

Outlook: Vernon Hills has got off to a slow start this season. The Cougars have been getting good play from quarterback Nolan Lazor, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns last week. Rolling Meadows came back strong after an opening week loss. Evan Grace has thrown for 657 yards and 7 touchdowns. Most of that has gone to Ben Petermann, who has 13 catches for 393 yards and five touchdowns.

Leyden (0-2, 0-0) at Hinsdale South (0-2, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Leyden lost to Proviso West 39-26; Hinsdale South lost to Oak Park 42-7

Outlook: It is the West Suburban Gold opener for both teams. And both teams need a win to hopefully turn their season around. Leyden has had difficulty running the ball in their first two games and that has been a major factor in both losses. Leyden will need to slow the running of Hinsdale South’s Nathaniel Fundator.

Maine South (1-1) at Barrington (0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine South lost to Warren 19-17; Barrington lost to Prospect 52-20

Outlook: Maine South is hoping to have quarterback Ryan Leyden back after the senior was injured last week. If Leyden can’t go, junior Jack DiFillipis, who came in and played well in relief, will get the call. Barrington, which returned just one starter this season, is an unfamiliar position, beginning the season winless. The Broncos will have a tough test with Hawks this week. They will need an effort like hey had in the first half against Prospect when they scored all of their points.

Glenbrook North (2-0) at Conant (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook North beat Deerfield 23-13; Conant beat Wheeling 41-7

Outlook: Both teams are off to a terrific start. Glenbrook North has beaten a pair of teams that went to the playoffs last season. Conant missed the playoffs last year. But a win here would be a huge step to qualifying this season. Conant quarterback T.J. Ramsey operated the Cougars offense to perfection last week throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards.

Niles North (1-1) at Elk Grove (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Niles North lost to Niles West 27-14; Elk Grove beat Hoffman Estates 24-14

Outlook: Niles North came up short last week against its district rivals and is looking to turn things around. Elk Grove appears to have done that already. The Grenadiers are one of the feel-good stories of the season. They won their first two games of the season for the first time 2012. Mitch Janczak continues to do a great job of directing the Gren offense which is averaging 33 points.

Glenbrook South (2-0) at Fremd (0-2)

When: Friday. 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook South beat Sandburg 15-14; Fremd lost to Hersey 45-14

Outlook: Glenbrook South went down to Orland Park and snuck out a win thanks to a two-point conversion. The Titans also beat Rolling Meadows for their other win. Caden Suchy has played well for the Vikings, throwing for 365 yards and two touchdowns. The Fremd defense, which allowed big-play touchdowns in the opener, still is struggling. They are giving up an average of 387 yards per game.

Maine West (1-1) at Hoffman Estates (0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine West beat Zion Benton 17-0; Hoffman Estates lost to Elk Grove 24-14

Outlook: Maine West is coming off a nice win last weekend. Isaac Pittman continues to do the job for the Warriors both running and catching the football while Tommy Delaney continues to get better at quarterback. That QB position is the key for Hoffman Estates. The Hawks are hoping that an injury to Aiden Cyr will not keep him out. Meanwhile, Stephon Sellers has 14 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawks.

New Trier (0-2) at Palatine (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: New Trier lost to Stevenson 35-7; Palatine beat Buffalo Grove 50-7

Outlook: New Trier has got off to a tough start, being outscored 66-7 in their first two games. Now the Trevians face a Palatine team that is rolling into shape quite nicely. The Pirates offense has been taking no prisoners thanks to the play of quarterback Grant Dersnah. The third-year starter has thrown for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Palatine defense, led by Jaylen Williams, has allowed only 21 points.

Evanston (1-1) at Prospect (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Evanston lost to Libertyville 42-17; Prospect beat Barrington 52-20

Outlook: Evanston has been taken advantage upon defensively in its first two games with the Wildkits giving up 92 points. That could be a perfect position for Prospect which has been outstanding on the offensive side of the ball. The Knights have scored 108 points during that span. Brad Vierniesel has been outstanding at quarterback and is 34-for-52 passing for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Niles West (1-1) at Schaumburg (0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Niles West beat Niles North 27-14; Schaumburg lost to Rolling Meadows 49-28

Outlook: Niles West came of age last week. The Wolves, who have a young team, are coming off a huge win over district-rival Niles North. After scoring a lone touchdown in its opening game, Schaumburg was able to get its offense moving quote nicely last week. Saxons quarterback Joey Macaluso had a couple passing touchdowns to give the offense the boost. Schaumburg’s defense hopes to pick things up after allowing 49 points in each of their first two games.

St. Viator (2-0) at DePaul (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: St. Viator beat Clark 41-0; DePaul beat Amundsen 45-27

Outlook: Both teams are coming off wins against Public League teams. St. Viator has looked very good offensively in its opening games. Charlie Dolsen has the Lions roaring, scoring 76 points thanks to six touchdown passes. His favorite target, Michael Nix, has scored three of those. Viator has also been stout defensively, allowing just seven points. They will look to contain a DePaul team that is averaging 43 points.

