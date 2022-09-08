Northwest Herald preview capsules for Week 3

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Huntley (2-0, 2-0) at Prairie Ridge (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat Huntley, 27-7, in Week 3 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat McHenry, 23-15, last week. … The Raiders love giving the ball to RB Haiden Janke, who has 68 carries for 356 yards in two games, ranking him third in area rushing. … The defense has played solid, allowing 304 total yards to McHenry. The Warriors scored to end the third quarter, making it a one-score lead, but Huntley’s defense kept McHenry from scoring again.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Burlington Central, 63-28, last week. … The Wolves have been doing what they do best, running the ball and putting up big yardage and points. Their 99 points lead the FVC at this point. … QB Tyler Vasey has 496 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns last week. … FB Nathan Greetham has 274 yards rushing. … The Wolves were No. 2 in the Class 6A AP poll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Hampshire (0-2, 0-2) at Crystal Lake South (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South beat Hampshire, 48-37, in Week 3 last season.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Dundee-Crown, 36-30, in overtime. It was the second tough loss the Whips have taken, after falling to Burlington Central, 15-14, in a game they led until the final moments. … RB Cole Klawikowski has been the epitome of a workhorse back, carrying 78 times for 597 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for 182 yards and three TDs last week.

About the Gators: South won a thriller, 43-39, over Cary-Grove in Week 2. It was the Gators’ first win against C-G since 2011. … The Gators were down, 39-28, before scoring twice in the final five minutes for the win. … QB Caden Casimino threw for 400 yards and now leads the area passing list by 2 yards over Marian Central’s Cale McThenia. … RB Nate Van Witzenburg leads South with 265 yards rushing and has a TD catch in each game. … WRs MIchael Prokos (13 receptions, 18.2 average) Colton Hess and Brady Schroeder (eight catches each) are the other top receivers. … South received three votes in this week’s Class 6A poll.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

Jacobs’ Antonio Brown, right. runs out of the grasp of Crystal Lake South's Kyle Skrzypczynski during a Fox Valley Conference game on Aug. 26. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Jacobs (2-0, 2-0) at McHenry (0-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs defeated McHenry, 48-32, in Week 3 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Huntley, 23-15, last week. … The Warriors have shown they can put up yards with QB Dom Caruso, who has two 200-yard passing games. WRs Zack Maness (14 receptions) and Jacob Zarek (eight catches) both have a touchdown catch in each game.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs beat Crystal Lake Central, 35-14, last week. … RB Antonio Brown leads a balanced rushing attack with 310 yards, fourth on the area list, and five touchdowns. … QB Max Benner has completed 75% of his passes, and TE Nick True has eight grabs for 222 yards. TE Grant Stec has caught six passes for 79 yards. … The Eagles are No. 5 in the Class 7A poll.

FND pick: Jacobs

Burlington Central (1-1, 1-1) at Dundee-Crown (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Burlington Central defeated Dundee-Crown, 24-7, in Week 3 last season.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Prairie Ridge, 62-28, in Week 2. … Trailing Prairie Ridge may have had something to do with it, but the Rockets have shown an ability to throw the ball with sophomore QB Jackson Alcorn, who passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns. … WRs LJ Kerr and Michael Person both have six catches on the season.

About the Chargers: D-C beat Hampshire, 36-30, in overtime last week. … QB Zach Randl has thrown for 353 yards and four touchdowns. His last scoring throw went to WR Kali Freeman for the winner in overtime. … WR Anthony Aguilar has 12 receptions to lead the team, with Freeman at nine.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown

Cary-Grove (1-1, 1-1) at Crystal Lake Central (0-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Cary-Grove beat Central, 42-21, last season in the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Crystal Lake South, 43-39, last week, ending its 19-game winning streak. … That game marked the Trojans’ first loss to an FVC team, other than Huntley or Prairie Ridge, since 2013 (a 36-35 loss to Jacobs). … FB Colin Desmet leads the offense with 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns. RB Andrew Prio has 169 yards rushing. … The Trojans area No. 9 in the Class 6A poll.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Jacobs, 35-14, last week. … The Tigers will be without QB Jason Penza, who suffered an arm injury in the opener. It forced coach Dirk Stanger to use WR George Dimopoulos, their best receiver, at quarterback.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Marengo (1-1, 0-0) at Richmond-Burton (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: R-B defeated Marengo, 42-24, in Week 9 last season.

About the Indians: Marengo defeated Canton, 42-10, in Week 2. … QB Josh Holst threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 92 yards and three more touchdowns in the win over Canton. … WRs David Lopez and Owen Frederick have a touchdown catch in both games. WR Logan Miller leads the team with eight receptions. … The Indians were the last team to beat R-B in a regular-season game. They defeated the Rockets, 14-13, in Week 5 of the 2018 season. … Marengo received votes in the Class 4A poll this week.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Menominee (Michigan) last week, 61-6, and has outscored its opponents, 110-6. … The Rockets are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A and have won 34 of their past 35 games. … R-B has great balance with its running attack with Steven Siegel (193), Toby Quentrall-Quezada (173) and Braxtin Nellessen (156) leading the way. … When the Rockets throw, they do it well. QB Joe Miller is 11-of-12 passing for 204 yards and one touchdown.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Rochelle (2-0, 0-0) at Johnsburg (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rochelle beat Johnsburg, 35-10, last season in Week 4.

About the Hubs: Rochelle defeated Herscher, 49-13, last week. The Hubs beat Woodstock, 14-7, in the opener. … Garrett Gensler (136), Trey Taft (120) and Cody Cullum (109) all topped 100 yards rushing last week for the Hubs, who ran for more than 400 yards.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Marian Central, 54-38, last week. … The Skyhawks moved the ball better in the second half, but Marian’s passing attack was too much. … RB-WR Jake Metze leads the area with 15 receptions and scored four TDs last week (two rushing, two receiving).

FND pick: Rochelle

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Sycamore (2-0, 0-0) at Woodstock (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore beat Woodstock, 50-0, in Week 8 last season.

About the Spartans: Sycamore has cruised in its first two games by a combined score of 75-13. The Spartans beat Oak Forest, 40-6, last week and are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. … Sycamore has suffered some injuries, but coach Joe Ryan believes replacements are ready to go. Joey Ward will take over at right tackle. He played center all last year but shifted to the defensive line this year. Carter York will take over at cornerback.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock defeated Limestone, 31-13, last week. … The Streaks leaned on their ground game in the victory, running for 344 yards. RBs Adrian Perry (137) and Kaden Sandoval (125) led the way. … Woodstock’s defense has been solid, allowing 27 points in two games.

FND pick: Sycamore

La Salle-Peru (1-1, 0-0) at Woodstock North (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: La Salle-Peru defeated North, 49-7, in Week 6 last season.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru lost to Metamora, 16-8, last week. … The Cavaliers struggled to produce offensively in that game as they rushed for 78 yards and threw for 30.

About the Thunder: North defeated Harvard, 21-14, last week for coach Matt Polnow’s first varsity win. … RB Kaden Combs leads the offense with 219 rushing yards. He ran for 72 yards and the deciding touchdown last week, early in the fourth quarter. … The Thunder threw the ball effectively with QB Jay Zinnen passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

NONCONFERENCE

Ottawa (2-0) at Harvard (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first matchup of these two teams.

About the Pirates: Ottawa beat Streator, 42-14, in Week 2 and is off to its best start since 2015. … Ottawa has been masterful through two games at time of possession in the second half. … The Pirates trailed Streator, 14-0, then scored the last 42 points of that game. …RBs Ryder Miller and Julian Alexander both topped 100 yards rushing.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Woodstock North, 21-14, last week. … The Hornets threw the ball with some success last week as QB Landon Barnett hit WRs Aiden Gomez and Aiden Fiegel both with a touchdown pass. Fiegel leads the team with four catches for 130 yards. … Barnett left last week’s game with an injury, but Hornets coach Sean Saylor said he will be back this week.

FND pick: Ottawa

St. Patrick (1-1) at Marian Central (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Patrick beat Marian, 27-21, in Week 3 last season.

About the Shamrocks: St. Patrick lost to Niles Notre Dame, 35-14, last week. The Dons are No. 5 in Class 6A. … St. Patrick beat St. Ignatius, which is receiving votes in 6A, in the opener, 19-14.

About the Hurricanes: Marian defeated Johnsburg, 54-38, last week. … The Hurricanes piled up 631 total yards in their win last week as QB Cale McThenia threw for 427 yards and six touchdowns and ran for two other touchdowns. … WRs Christian Bentancur and Rylan Dolter both topped 100 yards receiving and caught two TD passes apiece.

FND pick: St. Patrick

Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1

Alden-Hebron (2-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: A-H won this year’s opener, 36-26, over AFC.

About the Giants: A-H had another big offensive night with a 46-0 win over Rockford Christian Life co-op. … QB Ben Vole has rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and thrown for 310 yards and six touchdowns. … WR Jake Nielson (six) and Parker Elswick (four) lead the Giants in receptions.

About the Raiders: AFC lost to Hiawatha, 66-38, last week. … The Raiders have put up some points but have had difficulty stopping opponents from scoring.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron