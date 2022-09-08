Northwest Herald area statistical leaders after Week 2

RUSHING
|Player, School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Avg.
|Cole Klawikowski, Hamp
|78
|597
|5
|7.7
|Tyler Vasey, PR
|46
|496
|7
|10.8
|Haiden Janke, Hunt
|68
|356
|3
|5.2
|Antonio Brown, Jac
|31
|310
|5
|10.0
|Ben Vole, A-H
|23
|289
|4
|12.6
|Colin Desmet, C-G
|26
|281
|5
|10.8
|Keegan Otte, D-C
|68
|276
|2
|4.1
|Nathan Greetham, PR
|39
|274
|2
|7.0
|Nate Van Witzenburg, CLS
|38
|265
|4
|7.0
|Josh Holst, Mgo
|20
|240
|5
|12.0
|Kaden Combs, WN
|49
|219
|2
|4.5
|Joey Scrivani, Jac
|30
|204
|2
|6.8
|Steven Siegel, R-B
|18
|193
|6
|10.7
|Vince Honer, CLC
|34
|192
|1
|5.6
|Toby Quentrall-Quezada, R-B
|12
|173
|3
|14.4
|Andrew Prio, C-G
|13
|169
|2
|13.0
|Adrian Perry, Wdk
|30
|165
|1
|5.5
|Braxtin Nellessen, R-B
|28
|156
|3
|5.6
|Dylan Drumheller, McH
|39
|152
|1
|3.9
|Jay Zinnen, WN
|22
|132
|1
|6.0
|MIchael Ganziano, BC
|21
|129
|0
|6.1
|Kaden Sandoval, Wdk
|14
|125
|1
|8.9
|Bryce Walker, Hunt
|11
|114
|0
|10.4
|Holden Boone, C-G
|16
|108
|1
|6.8
|Paulie Rudolph, Jac
|19
|107
|1
|5.6
|Joseph Leibrandt, Mgo
|35
|106
|0
|3.0
|Jackson Jakubowicz, MC
|14
|105
|0
|7.5
|Luke Vanderwiel, PR
|13
|87
|3
|6.7
|Brett Centnarowicz, Jbg
|19
|80
|1
|4.2
|Wyatt Armbrust, A-H
|12
|71
|0
|5.9
PASSING
|Player, School
|Comp.-Att.
|Pctg.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Caden Casimino, CLS
|41-61
|67.2
|644
|6
|2
|Cale McThenia, MC
|47-74
|63.5
|642
|7
|2
|A.J. Bravieri, Jbg
|32-63
|50.8
|478
|5
|0
|Dom Caruso, McH
|30-59
|50.8
|474
|4
|2
|Josh Holst, Mgo
|32-56
|57.1
|382
|5
|0
|Zach Randl, D-C
|36-47
|76.6
|353
|4
|1
|Jackson Alcorn, BC
|19-41
|46.3
|348
|4
|1
|Ben Vole, A-H
|13-17
|76.5
|310
|6
|0
|Max Benner, Jac
|15-20
|75.0
|301
|3
|1
|George Dimopoulos, CLC
|17-39
|43.5
|206
|2
|Joe Miller, R-B
|11-12
|91.7
|204
|1
|0
|Landon Barnett, Hvd
|10-16
|62.5
|190
|2
|1
|Peyton Seaburg, C-G
|8-12
|75.0
|141
|1
|0
|Jason Penza, CLC
|8-15
|53.3
|116
|1
|0
|Jackson Lyons, Wdk
|15-22
|68.2
|129
|0
|3
RECEIVING
|Player, School
|Rec.
|Yards
|TD
|Avg.
|Jake Metze, Jbg
|15
|193
|2
|12.9
|Zack Maness, McH
|14
|226
|2
|16.1
|MIchael Prokos, CLS
|13
|236
|0
|18.2
|Anthony Aguilar, D-C
|12
|116
|1
|9.7
|Kali Freeman, D-C
|9
|112
|1
|12.4
|Nick True, Jac
|8
|222
|2
|27.8
|Jacob Zarek, McH
|8
|164
|2
|20.5
|Ian Boal, Jbg
|8
|140
|2
|17.5
|Colton Hess, CLS
|8
|103
|2
|12.9
|Logan Miller, Mgo
|8
|87
|1
|10.9
|Carter Kelley, CLC
|8
|84
|1
|10.5
|Brady Schroeder, CLS
|8
|59
|0
|7.4
|Griffin Buehler, CLC
|7
|111
|1
|15.9
|Caden Monti, Wdk
|7
|75
|0
|10.7
|Jake Nielson, A-H
|6
|207
|4
|34.5
|LJ Kerr, BC
|6
|167
|3
|27.8
|Michael Person, BC
|6
|136
|1
|22.7
|Christian Bentancur, MC
|6
|108
|2
|18.0
|Nate Van Witzenburg, CLS
|6
|103
|2
|17.2
|David Lopez, Mgo
|6
|86
|2
|10.8
|Joseph Leibrandt, Mgo
|6
|79
|0
|13.2
|Grant Stec, Jac
|6
|79
|1
|13.2
|Rylan Dolter, MC
|5
|131
|2
|26.2
|Mykal Kanellakis, C-G
|5
|126
|1
|25.2
|Brett Centnarowicz, Jbg
|5
|67
|0
|13.4
|Henry Kennedy, D-C
|5
|40
|1
|8.0