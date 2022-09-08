September 08, 2022
Northwest Herald area statistical leaders after Week 2

By Joe Stevenson
Johnsburg's Jake Metze catches a touchdown pass during a non-conference football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, between Marian Central and Johnsburg at Marian Central High School.

Johnsburg's Jake Metze caught 10 passes for 122 yards last week against Marian Central to take the area lead in recpetions with 15. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

RUSHING

Player, SchoolAtt.YardsTDAvg.
Cole Klawikowski, Hamp7859757.7
Tyler Vasey, PR46496710.8
Haiden Janke, Hunt6835635.2
Antonio Brown, Jac31310510.0
Ben Vole, A-H23289412.6
Colin Desmet, C-G26281510.8
Keegan Otte, D-C6827624.1
Nathan Greetham, PR3927427.0
Nate Van Witzenburg, CLS3826547.0
Josh Holst, Mgo20240512.0
Kaden Combs, WN4921924.5
Joey Scrivani, Jac3020426.8
Steven Siegel, R-B18193610.7
Vince Honer, CLC3419215.6
Toby Quentrall-Quezada, R-B12173314.4
Andrew Prio, C-G13169213.0
Adrian Perry, Wdk3016515.5
Braxtin Nellessen, R-B2815635.6
Dylan Drumheller, McH3915213.9
Jay Zinnen, WN2213216.0
MIchael Ganziano, BC2112906.1
Kaden Sandoval, Wdk1412518.9
Bryce Walker, Hunt11114010.4
Holden Boone, C-G1610816.8
Paulie Rudolph, Jac1910715.6
Joseph Leibrandt, Mgo3510603.0
Jackson Jakubowicz, MC1410507.5
Luke Vanderwiel, PR138736.7
Brett Centnarowicz, Jbg198014.2
Wyatt Armbrust, A-H127105.9

PASSING

Player, SchoolComp.-Att.Pctg.YardsTDINT
Caden Casimino, CLS41-6167.264462
Cale McThenia, MC47-7463.564272
A.J. Bravieri, Jbg32-6350.847850
Dom Caruso, McH30-5950.847442
Josh Holst, Mgo32-5657.138250
Zach Randl, D-C36-4776.635341
Jackson Alcorn, BC19-4146.334841
Ben Vole, A-H13-1776.531060
Max Benner, Jac15-2075.030131
George Dimopoulos, CLC17-3943.52062
Joe Miller, R-B11-1291.720410
Landon Barnett, Hvd10-1662.519021
Peyton Seaburg, C-G8-1275.014110
Jason Penza, CLC8-1553.311610
Jackson Lyons, Wdk15-2268.212903

RECEIVING

Player, SchoolRec.YardsTDAvg.
Jake Metze, Jbg15193212.9
Zack Maness, McH14226216.1
MIchael Prokos, CLS13236018.2
Anthony Aguilar, D-C1211619.7
Kali Freeman, D-C9112112.4
Nick True, Jac8222227.8
Jacob Zarek, McH8164220.5
Ian Boal, Jbg8140217.5
Colton Hess, CLS8103212.9
Logan Miller, Mgo887110.9
Carter Kelley, CLC884110.5
Brady Schroeder, CLS85907.4
Griffin Buehler, CLC7111115.9
Caden Monti, Wdk775010.7
Jake Nielson, A-H6207434.5
LJ Kerr, BC6167327.8
Michael Person, BC6136122.7
Christian Bentancur, MC6108218.0
Nate Van Witzenburg, CLS6103217.2
David Lopez, Mgo686210.8
Joseph Leibrandt, Mgo679013.2
Grant Stec, Jac679113.2
Rylan Dolter, MC5131226.2
Mykal Kanellakis, C-G5126125.2
Brett Centnarowicz, Jbg567013.4
Henry Kennedy, D-C54018.0