NewsTribune Week 3 preview capsules

La Salle-Peru (1-1) at Woodstock North (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 49-7 L-P (fall 2021)

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking to bounce back from a 16-8 loss at Metamora in which the Cavaliers committed 16 penalties for 165 yards. After losing to Metamora last fall, L-P opened Kishwaukee River/I8 White play with a 28-0 win over Ottawa. … The L-P defense limited Metamora to 145 rushing yards and 79 passing yards. Antonio Rodriguez led L-P with 10 tackles, while Caleb Burrell intercepted two passes. … Rodriguez scored the Cavaliers’ lone touchdown on a 3-yard run. He finished with 20 yards on four carries. Peyton Ellermeyer ran for 44 yards on 14 carries. The Cavs finished with 78 rushing yards. It was just the fourth time since the 2018 season the Cavs were held under 100 rushing yards. … The Cavs will be without running back/defensive back/returner Mason Lynch, who was ejected from the Metamora game after receiving two personal fouls. … Rodriguez was selected to the Friday Night Team of the Week.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North snapped an 11-game losing streak last week with a 21-14 victory over Harvard. ... Thunder quarterback Jay Zinnen threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 38 yards, while Kaden Combs ran 24 times for 72 yards and scored the go-ahead TD with 9:19 left on a 3-yard run. … The Thunder defense has shown improvement this fall. After allowing 41.8 points per game last season, Woodstock North is giving up 20.5 points per game through two games this season.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Kewanee (1-1) at St. Bede (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 51-27 Kewanee (fall 2021)

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has been in two close games this season, losing 22-16 to Monmouth-Roseville in the opener before squeaking out a 16-14 win over Morrison in Week 2. Against Morrison, a bad snap on a two-point conversion helped Kewanee hang on for the win. … The Boilermakers allowed 153 offensive yards against Morrison — 85 rushing and 68 passing. ... Nate Locket is Kewanee’s leading rusher and has two touchdowns and Jaiden Little is the Boilermakers’ leading receiver with two TDs. ... Junior Brady Clark has taken over as Kewanee’s quarterback. He also plays cornerback.

About the Bruins: Quarterback John Brady has led the Bruin offense, rushing for 364 yards and six touchdowns and throwing for 366 yards and four scores. His twin, Ryan, has led the St. Bede defense with 23 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. … Four different receivers caught TD passes in last week’s 41-20 win over Erie-Prophetstown — Ben Wallace, Calym Setser, Connor Brown and Tom Makransky. … John Brady, Ryan Brady and offensive lineman Ryan Migliorini were voted to the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week.

FND pick: St. Bede

Hall (1-1) at Princeton (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 56-13 Princeton (fall 2021)

About the Red Devils: Hall got its first win of Randy Tieman’s second stint as head coach last week with a 34-24 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Mac Resetich led the way as he ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt for a TD and intercepted a pass on defense. Resetich has five touchdowns on the season after running for a score and returning a kick for a TD in Week 1. … Joseph Bacidore ran for 50 yards and a TD and had an interception against M-R, while Gianni Guerrini rushed for 25 yards and a TD. … The Red Devils led the Titans 22-16 at halftime.

About the Tigers: Princeton has won four consecutive games against the Red Devils by an average margin of 36.5 points per game. … The Tigers have scored 101 points this season with a 60-20 win over Orion in Week 2 and a 41-22 win over Rockridge in Week 1. … Princeton led 24-0 after one quarter against Orion. … The Tigers had four interceptions in Week 2, including a 50-yard pick six by Noah LaPorte. Carlos Benavidez, Teegan Davis and Will Lott had an interception each. … Davis ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while completing 6 of 11 passes for 78 yards and two TDs last week. C.J. Hickey ran for 125 yards and two scores on 10 attempts and Augie Christiansen ran for 26 yards and a touchdown and caught a 32-yard TD pass.

FND pick: Princeton

Mendota (1-1) at Bureau Valley (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 42-22 Mendota (fall 2021)

About the Trojans: Mendota had a win by forfeit last week due to Riverdale canceling its varsity season. The Trojans lost 54-34 to Erie-Prophetstown in Week 1. … Mendota allowed 501 rushing yards in its season opener. … Anthony Childs rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns against E-P. … The Trojans beat the Storm last fall in Mendota’s first Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game.

About the Storm: Mason Goossens has scored all five of the Storm’s touchdowns this season, including three scores in BV’s 20-14 win over Sherrard last week. Bureau Valley fell behind 14-0 against Sherrard before scoring the final three TDs, including a 20-yard run by Goossens with 2:49 left. … Bryce Helms completed 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards against Sherrard after not completing a pass in six attempts in Week 1. … The Storm allowed 77 passing yards and 64 rushing yards last week. … Ayize Martin blocked a punt to set up a Storm TD last week.

FND pick: Mendota

Milledgeville (2-0) at Amboy co-op (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 24-12 Milledgeville (fall 2021)

About the Missiles: Milledgeville has racked up 112 points through two games. The Missiles rolled to a 66-24 win over Aquin in Week 2. … Milledgeville led 42-12 at halftime. … Connor Nye threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores, including an 80-yard touchdown run. … Kolton Wilk scored four TDs — runs of 22 and 27 yards, a 25-yard reception and a 75-yard kick return.

About the Clippers: Amboy can take control of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 2 Division with a win in Week 3 as the Clippers and Missiles are the only 2-0 teams in the division. … Amboy quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer has completed 7 of 10 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns and has rushed for 130 yards and two TDs. … Brennan Blaine has caught six passes for 191 yards and four scores. … Quinn Leffelman ran for two scores last week, while Landon Whelchel, Geo Gatz, Ed Fry, Braden Klien and Eddie Jones each added a rushing score for the Clippers, who led 52-0 at halftime.

FND pick: Amboy