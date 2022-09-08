NewsTribune football leaders through Week 2

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

Team Rushing Passing Points Princeton 357.5 69.5 50.5 Amboy 48 St. Bede 231.5 183 34.5 Mendota 303 217 34 Hall 23 La Salle-Peru 128 49 19.5 Bureau Valley 128 49 19.5 Fieldcrest 30.5 141 7

Team Defense

Team Passing Rushing Points Amboy 13 St. Bede 163 148.5 17 La Salle-Peru 127.5 1004 18.5 Princeton 143 203 21 Fieldcrest 23 Bureau Valley 100 202.5 23.5 Hall 33 Mendota 501 13 54

Passing

Player C-A-I Yards TDs J. Bray (St. Bede) 23-43-0 366 4 Ruestman (Fieldcrest) 18-40-5 233 1 Randolph (Mendota) 19-35-1 217 1 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 7-10-0 205 4 Davis (Princeton) 10-19-0 140 2

Rushing

Player Carries Yards TDs J. Brady (St. Bede) 54 364 6 Davis (Princeton) 22 333 3 Childs (Mendota) 42 278 3 Resetich (Hall) 21 215 2 Goossens (Bureau Valley) 39 193 5 Hickey (Princeton) 19 147 3 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 14 130 2 Leffelman (Amboy) 16 112 2 Au. Christiansen (Princeton) 11 107 2 Boudreau (La Salle-Peru) 26 91 1

Receiving

Player Receptions Yards TDs Blaine (Amboy) 6 191 4 Wallace (St. Bede) 10 124 1 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 4 104 1 Setser (St. Bede) 6 102 1 Brown (St. Bede) 3 80 1 Modro (Fieldcrest) 5 80 0

Notes: Statistics for Hall were not available for Week 1. Mendota has only played one game due to Riverdale forfeiting in Week 2.