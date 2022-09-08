NewsTribune football leaders through Week 2

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.
Team Offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|357.5
|69.5
|50.5
|Amboy
|48
|St. Bede
|231.5
|183
|34.5
|Mendota
|303
|217
|34
|Hall
|23
|La Salle-Peru
|128
|49
|19.5
|Bureau Valley
|128
|49
|19.5
|Fieldcrest
|30.5
|141
|7
Team Defense
|Team
|Passing
|Rushing
|Points
|Amboy
|13
|St. Bede
|163
|148.5
|17
|La Salle-Peru
|127.5
|1004
|18.5
|Princeton
|143
|203
|21
|Fieldcrest
|23
|Bureau Valley
|100
|202.5
|23.5
|Hall
|33
|Mendota
|501
|13
|54
Passing
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Bray (St. Bede)
|23-43-0
|366
|4
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|18-40-5
|233
|1
|Randolph (Mendota)
|19-35-1
|217
|1
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|7-10-0
|205
|4
|Davis (Princeton)
|10-19-0
|140
|2
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|54
|364
|6
|Davis (Princeton)
|22
|333
|3
|Childs (Mendota)
|42
|278
|3
|Resetich (Hall)
|21
|215
|2
|Goossens (Bureau Valley)
|39
|193
|5
|Hickey (Princeton)
|19
|147
|3
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|14
|130
|2
|Leffelman (Amboy)
|16
|112
|2
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|11
|107
|2
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|26
|91
|1
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Blaine (Amboy)
|6
|191
|4
|Wallace (St. Bede)
|10
|124
|1
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|4
|104
|1
|Setser (St. Bede)
|6
|102
|1
|Brown (St. Bede)
|3
|80
|1
|Modro (Fieldcrest)
|5
|80
|0
Notes: Statistics for Hall were not available for Week 1. Mendota has only played one game due to Riverdale forfeiting in Week 2.