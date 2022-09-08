September 08, 2022
NewsTribune football leaders through Week 2

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede's Ben Wallace (13) tries to break a tackle Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Peru.

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton357.569.550.5
Amboy48
St. Bede231.518334.5
Mendota30321734
Hall23
La Salle-Peru1284919.5
Bureau Valley1284919.5
Fieldcrest30.51417

Team Defense

TeamPassingRushingPoints
Amboy13
St. Bede163148.517
La Salle-Peru127.5100418.5
Princeton14320321
Fieldcrest23
Bureau Valley100202.523.5
Hall33
Mendota5011354

Passing

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
J. Bray (St. Bede)23-43-03664
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)18-40-52331
Randolph (Mendota)19-35-12171
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)7-10-02054
Davis (Princeton)10-19-01402

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
J. Brady (St. Bede)543646
Davis (Princeton)223333
Childs (Mendota)422783
Resetich (Hall)212152
Goossens (Bureau Valley)391935
Hickey (Princeton)191473
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)141302
Leffelman (Amboy)161122
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)111072
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)26911

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Blaine (Amboy)61914
Wallace (St. Bede)101241
Johnson (Fieldcrest)41041
Setser (St. Bede)61021
Brown (St. Bede)3801
Modro (Fieldcrest)5800

Notes: Statistics for Hall were not available for Week 1. Mendota has only played one game due to Riverdale forfeiting in Week 2.