Princeton remains at No. 4 in 3A Poll

The Princeton Tigers remained steady in this week’s Associated Press 3A Poll while the St. Bede Bruins picked up a few more points in 1A.

The Tigers came in No. 4 once again in 3A after a 60-20 win over Orion Friday.

IC Catholic stayed at No. 1 in 3A despite a 23-22 loss to then No. 1 4A Joliet Catholic, garnering nine of 12 first-place votes and 117 points. Wilmington, which received two first-place votes, moved into a second-place tie with Reed-Custer (one first-place vote), both with 110 points.

Princeton (81 votes) and Byron (71) round out the top 5.

St. Bede received the 12th most points (10) in 1A, 14 points behind No. 10 Gilman Iroqouis West (24). Annawan-Wethersfield (4) and Ottawa Marquette (2) also received votes.

Lena-Winslow (121) received 12 of 13 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 in 1A with Fulton (52) moving up one spot to No. 6.

Wilmington (2A), LaGrange Park Nazareth (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A) all retained their top billing while Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved into a first-place tie with Joliet in 4A.