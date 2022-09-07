FND Team of the Week MVP: Minooka linebacker Isaiah Dupree

Minooka linebacker Isaiah Dupree firmly believes if you are going to do something, you may as well do as much of it as you can.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior seemed to stick his nose into just about everything he could find on Friday night as he amassed eight tackles, two of which were for loss, recorded an interception, forced a fumble and had one pass defense during Minooka’s 26-22 win over Joliet West.

As a result of his varied successful efforts, Dupree was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his performance.

Dupree earned 356 votes to claim the Team of the Week MVP belt. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Dupree answered a few questions from Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie about his big Friday night effort and what it means for the Team of the Week MVP and his teammates moving forward:

How important was Friday’s win to you and your team?

Dupree: We needed that win. We needed it big time. Defensively we struggled in the first half, they kind of punched us in the mouth, but we came out and fought the whole second half and got stops when we needed them.

How important was getting back to the .500 mark to you and your teammates?

Dupree: It was super important to us. With what we’re trying to do, we had to have it.

What are the team goals this season?

Win conference, make a deep run in the playoffs and try to win a state championship.

What your favorite thing about playing football?

Dupree: I love the family aspect of it. All of my brothers out here just playing the game with me.

Is that it?

Dupree: No. I also really like hitting people.

Favorite football team?

Dupree: The Dallas Cowboys

Favorite football player?

Dupree: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker)

What do you want on the team meal training table?

Dupree: Probably pasta, most definitely chicken Alfredo.

If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be?

Dupree: LeBron James