Record Newspapers football notes: Yorkville, with ‘once in a decade’ talents on defense, giving standouts reps on offense

As Yorkville coach Dan McGuire watches his former star safety Cale Reeder play major Division I college football, a question crosses his mind.

Did I use him enough?

Reeder, now at South Dakota State, excelled as an All-State defensive back while at Yorkville. He occasionally played receiver on offense. Now McGuire has two, three, potentially four future Division I players on his Foxes’ defense – and has designs on using their talents to the full capacity.

“We have some kids who are once in a decade like talents. Any time you have that kind of talent you have to take advantage of it,” McGuire said. “I look at Cale and I wonder if I used him enough. I don’t want to leave a stone unturned, I don’t want to leave any regrets. I want to take advantage of it as we can.”

McGuire indeed appears to be embracing that philosophy this season.

In last Friday’s win over Plainfield Central, defensive stalwarts Luke Zook, Andrew Laurich, Jake Davies, Ben Alvarez and Blake Kersting all got snaps on offense.

Zook played offensive line, Laurich had one carry in a short-yardage situation and fellow D-lineman Davies caught one catch at tight end. Kersting, a standout linebacker, caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Michael Dopart, Kersting’s second TD catch in as many weeks.

“Any opportunity I get to play offense and score touchdowns is kind of fun,” Kersting said. “There’s nothing like scoring touchdowns.”

Kersting isn’t altogether unfamiliar to the feeling.

He played receiver his freshman year, and a little sophomore year. Kersting returned to those roots last winter with passing in the gym where anyone that showed up could run routes.

“Not a serious thing, but I took it serious and it paid off,” Kersting said. “I love getting plays on offense. Any opportunity I have to help the team on that side of the ball. There is nothing like having the power of having the ball in your hands.”

McGuire has been cautious to over-extend his kids on both sides of the ball, and with good reason. The overall depth of the Southwest Prairie Conference, with rosters of some 70-80 kids, and playing Class 7A and Class 8A football, McGuire is trying to keep as many kids as fresh as possible.

“I want to take advantage of it as we can. We try to look at opponents, and see how it might work,” McGuire said. “Blake might not play receiver this week, Laurich, take advantage of what we can utilize. We do it on a week by week basis, attack a team and keep everybody as fresh as possible.”

The work incorporating players into the other side of the ball starts during the summer, where McGuire said every kid plays every position. The first two weeks of summer camp, for example, Kersting played receiver every day in camp and also defense.

Plainfield Central at Yorkville Football Yorkville defensive lineman Andrew Zook (34/73) sacks Plainfield Central quarterback Chase Vayda (10) during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

In the case of Zook, McGuire’s original intention was to play him at tight end with Davies, but a couple injuries on the Yorkville offensive line prompted the move to interior line.

Kersting said that every day Yorkville has a list of who is going to practice on offense primarily. Whenever the offense needs him, he may come practice with them, which may mean a few less reps defensively over the course of the week.

“The big thing with Blake is just his awareness and knowledge of the game. His family background, his dad is a coach,” McGuire said. “He is extremely intelligent in regard to football and his awareness help him with situational football. I know he played some receiver as a freshman and always dabbled last year, ran some routes. This year his hands stuck out. His ability to catch anything that went his way and his understanding of defenses makes him a valuable asset.”

Plano junior quarterback Armando Martinez (1) runs through a hole during a game against Manteno on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Good start for Plano backup QB

Plano junior Armando Martinez attempted one pass and had one carry in limited action at quarterback last season, playing behind Carson Gill and Samuel Sifuentes as a sophomore.

Martinez starts at outside linebacker, but probably didn’t anticipate many reps under center with Sifuentes back for his third varsity season.

He answered the bell when that time came, though.

With Sifuentes nursing a bruised foot suffered in a Week 1 loss to Ottawa, Martinez delivered last Friday in complementing Waleed Johnson’s 245-yard rushing game. Martinez completed 5-of-7 passes for 124 yards and a 24-yard TD pass to Tristan Meszaros, and also ran for 27 yards in a 45-22 win over Manteno.

“He was accurate,” Plano coach Rick Ponx said. “He didn’t have to throw the ball a lot. We had some receivers make some nice catches but he also took off and scrambled which helped us. Getting his first start, he made a lot of good decisions throwing and running the ball.”

It was a good night as a whole for the Reapers’ offense, which responded to a frustrating 13-12 Week 1 loss by accumulating 466 total yards. Ponx said that improvement started up front.

“I challenged our offensive line after the Ottawa game; this week they came out and looked ready to play,” Ponx said. “If they all play together like they did with Waleed in the backfield we will be a formidable opponent for anybody.”

Ponx is hoping that Sifuentes can play at least one side of the ball this week. Senior linebacker/running back Carnell Walls, who separated his shoulder diving for an interception, could be out at least a couple weeks.

Injury bug bites Oswego East

A banged-up backfield, in part, contributed to Oswego East’s 14-6 loss to Lincoln-West last Friday. Starting running back Oshobi Odior, who ran for 119 yards in a Week 1 win, did not play because of an undisclosed injury. No. 2 running back Tyler Bibbs also went down with an injury.

Without the Wolves’ top two backs, senior quarterback Tre Jones had to shoulder a much bigger load. Jones was 15-for-25 passing for 106 yards, and ran for 123 yards on 18 carries. But the Wolves had to settle for two field goals on two trips into the red zone. Trailing 7-6 with three minutes left, the Wolves had a dropped ball on a pass that would have converted a first down into field goal position.

The Wolves had a couple drops that were big. They had two straight false starts in a second half series that put them behind the sticks.

“Hurdles tougher to overcome when you don’t have your main two running backs. Red zone execution wasn’t what we needed. We were a play or two away,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “Having those guys out put a lot more on Tre’s shoulders. When you have to focus on one guy, as opposed to two guys it makes a difference schematically – especially a kid like Oshobi that can pound and pound on you.”

LeBlanc was, for the most part, pleased with his defense’s performance. The Wolves gave up 270 yards rushing, but 130 of that total came on two long touchdown runs.

“Aside from those two plays where we had breakdowns we played pretty well,” LeBlanc said. “They’re a good team. We felt we were in the game with opportunities to win it.”

LeBlanc expects to have both Odior and Bibbs back for this Thursday’s Week 3 game at Plainfield East, although at this point is not certain in what capacity.

Thursday night football in SPC

An unusual wrinkle in the schedule arrives in the Southwest Prairie Conference the next two weeks. Because of a referee shortage, varsity SPC crossover games in Weeks 3 and 4 will be held on Thursday nights.

LeBlanc, who has previous experience coaching on Thursday nights at Curie in the Chicago Public League, said the schedule change isn’t a concern.

“It would be a bigger concern if the team we had next week had a Friday game,” LeBlanc said. “It’s not a big issue. The shorter amount of prep time, having Labor Day off of school gives you more of a prep time as a coach. We have always kept our Labor Day schedule the same, practice the same time school or no school. I spent five years coaching in the CPS so Thursdays is nothing new to me. It’s a matter of getting the kids prepared, no matter what.”

At Yorkville McGuire said that he kicked around the idea of bringing his players in for work on Sunday, but ultimately decided they needed the time away. The Foxes play at Plainfield South Thursday.

“We talked to our kids about what the schedule would be. We are lucky this year, we have a lot of experienced kids,” McGuire said. “We moved our Tuesday practice to Monday and we eliminated the Monday practice which is usually a walk through. We’re relying on our seniors and their leadership.”