Simeon scores last in back-and-forth win over Bolingbrook

CHICAGO — Simeon’s two-man wrecking crew of wide receiver Malik Elzy and Andre Crews were keeping the heads of the Bolingbrook defense spinning during the second half at Gately Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

So in some respects, it’s easy to understand how they may not have totally been expecting Wolverines quarterback KeShaun Parker to call his own number on the game’s most pivotal play, a fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line with less than two minutes left.

Parker went up the middle, faked a throw to a non-existent receiver and crashed in for a score to give Simeon (2-0) a 35-31 lead and the score eventually became the game-winner.

Bolingbrook (1-1) still had time to respond, and in a game like this it was easy to believe they might. The Raiders ran the ensuing kickoff beyond the midfield strip and only needed 40 yards to respond. But two plays into the drive Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams was picked off by Simeon’s Jaykwon Armour at the goal line as Williams tried to thread the needle to I’Marion Stewart.

Simeon’s Andre Crews runs for a first down against Simeon. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The interception set off a celebration on the Simeon sideline as the Wolverines continue to stack solid wins to start the season before heading into a Chicago Public League slate that it appears they will dominate.

Bolingbrook left the first half with a 17-14 lead when John Zeitler drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

In the second half an elaborate game of ping pong began.

Crews crashed through the line for a 2-yard score, which was his third touchdown of the game at that point, on Simeon’s inaugural drive only to gain a quick response from Bolingbrook, using a 38-yard reception from Stewart to set a up a 2-yard strike from Williams to Kyan Berry-Johnson.

Bolimgbrook’s advantage didn’t last long.

Simeon’s next drive featured heavy doses of Elzy, a Cincinnati recruit, and Crews.

Crews was once again the ending benefactor, blazing through the heart of the Bolingbrook defense for a 16-yard touchdown run. Crews finished the game with 233 yards on 28 carries to go with his four scores.

Bolingbrook’s Kelrod Leaks cuts upfield against Simeon. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Bolingbrook once again responded. Williams leaned heavily on Berry-Johnson during the drive, connecting with him three different times for 20-plus yards, including a 30-yard score that once again put Bolingbrook back in front at 31-28. He finished the game with six catches for 113 yards, including three touchdowns.

Simeon, however, refused to be denied.

The Wolverines went almost exclusively to Crews to carry the mail and he did. Eventually, the Bolingbrook defense solidified enough to force a fourth down at the 6-yard line. Instead of electing to attempt to tie the game, Simeon didn’t hesitate in keeping its offense on the field.

Initially, Parker appeared to be hemmed in on the play, but a fake throw to a receiver that didn’t appear to be there froze the Bolingbrook defense just long enough for Parker to squeeze in for the decisive score.

It was the second consecutive week that Simeon had erupted in the second half of a game to seize victory. In Week 1, Simeon scored the last 34 points of the contest to upend Wheaton-Warrenville South.

“We’ve just got to stay focused and stay humble,” Crews said. “And we’ve got to come out in the first half and play like we’ve been playing in the second half.”

Bolingbrook had ample opportunity to win the game, but missed some chances early on to seize momentum for good.

“Every drive counts,” Bolingbrook coach John Ivlow said. “We had more opportunities and they took advantage of theirs. They played hard, give them credit. I’m not going to take anything away from that team. I think when they beat Wheaton-Warrenville South they raised some eyebrows. Simeon is pretty damn good. I said going into it we needed to stop four (Crews) and we didn’t. There’s no secret. Kudos. Hats off to them. ”