Scores, photos and stories from the Daily Chronicle for Week 2

DeKalb 48, Plainfield South 14: Ethan McCarter had a punt return for a score to spark some momentum and a 50-yard jet sweep to push the game out of reach as DeKalb beat Plainfield South on Friday.

Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6: Eli Meier and Burke Gautcher connected twice on long touchdowns and Sycamore rolled past Oak Forest, 40-6, on Friday night in Sycamore.

Hiawatha 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 38: Hiawatha’s Cole Brantley carried the load, rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hawks to a 66-38 victory at Mel Barron Field in Franklin Grove.

Genoa-Kingston 42, Rockford Lutheran 20: Genoa-Kingston notched a 42-20 victory over Rockford Lutheran on the road in Rockford on Friday.

Geneva 38, Kaneland 14: Nate Stempowski tossed five touchdown passes and the Vikings cruised past the host Knights, 38-14, in non-conference action.