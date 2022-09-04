Polo pounds Orangeville with rushing attack, gets five total touchdowns from all-state running backs

POLO – Brock Soltow rushed for three touchdowns, and Avery Grenoble rushed for two more to lift Polo past Orangeville, 40-8, in a Saturday eight-man football home game.

Soltow’s scores came on runs of 8, 44 and 3 yards. Grenoble’s touchdowns came on runs of 11 and 71 yards.

Grenoble rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries, and caught two passes for 64 yards. Soltow amassed 163 yards on 21 carries.

Cayden Webster went 4 for 5 for 46 yards to lead Polo in passing.

Delo Fernandez added a 24-yard rushing touchdown for the Marcos.