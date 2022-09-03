Woodstock romps for 344 rushing yards in win over Limestone

WOODSTOCK – It didn’t take long for Woodstock to set the tone during Friday’s nonconference game against Limestone.

Senior running back Kaden Sandoval romped 54 yards up the right sideline for a touchdown only 43 seconds in, and the Blue Streaks (1-0) coasted to a 31-13 victory.

“I think that run made our energy level as a team go through the roof right away,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval finished with 14 carries for 125 yards, and with 3:29 left in the second quarter, teammate Charles Gilmore extended the Streaks’ lead to 14-0 with a 24-yard rushing TD of his own.

Two minutes later, defensive back Jared Kniola picked off Limestone quarterback Caleb Bieneman and ran it back 40 yards up the left sideline for a pick-6 and a healthy 21-0 Woodstock lead.

But the Rockets (0-2) chipped away, as Beneman (16 for 30, 147 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) found receiver Chase Harper with a.4-yard touchdown just before halftime.

Bieneman struck again thanks to a 14-yard TD strike to Henry Pardeck with 4:17 remaining in the third. That trimmed Woodstock’s advantage to 21-13 after a missed extra point.

Less than two minutes later, Streaks senior Adriane Perry (18 carries, 137 yards) tallied a 9-yard rushing touchdown, capping an impressive six-play, 84-yard drive.

In total, Woodstock ran the ball 46 times for 344 yards.

“Our offensive line did a great job getting that initial push and putting them on their heels all evening, Perry said. “They get just as much credit as anyone for this win.”

Now the Streaks must turn their attention to next Friday’s homecoming matchup against a powerful Sycamore team.

“We’re gonna learn a lot about who we really are as a football team next week,” Streaks coach Mike Brasile said. “There were a lot of positives to take from this win, but we can make costly mistakes like the two turnovers we had tonight.”

“Sycamore beat us pretty badly last time we faced them and it left a bad taste in our mouths. We have a senior-heavy team, so If we clean up the turnovers against them, and the mental mistakes, I think we can grow as a team and give them a real fight this time.”