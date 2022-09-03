Recapping the week 2 football games around Kane County

St. Charles North rides defense to 21-10 victory over Lake Zurich

North Stars senior safety Drew Surges and the defense forced nine punts. Will Vaske, in his first start at quarterback, then helped lift St. Charles North to a 21-10 victory over Lake Zurich on Friday.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/03/drew-surges-st-charles-north-d-deliver-to-beat-lake-zurich/

Stempowski, Geneva cruises to 38-14 victory over Kaneland

Junior quarterback Nate Stempowski threw five touchdown passes, two of them to sophomore Talyn Taylor, as Geneva cruised to a 38-14 win at Kaneland on Friday.

Chris Walker’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/03/genevas-nate-stempowski-tosses-5-td-passes-as-vikings-cruise-past-kaneland/

Lincoln-Way East blows past Batavia 31-16

The Lincoln-Way East defense made sure that when the Batavia offense was able to find its footing on Friday night it was already far too late as the Griffins dominating first half defensive effort set the stage for a 31-16 win on Friday.

Steve Soucie’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/03/lincoln-way-east-defense-overwhelms-batavia-early/

St. Francis holds off Sterling 35-27

Junior running back Amari Head had 163 yards, 123 of them rushing, and scored three touchdowns, two on the ground, as St. Francis held off a gritty Sterling team 35-27 on Friday in Wheaton.

Chris Casey’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/03/amari-head-scores-3-tds-st-francis-holds-off-sterling/

St. Charles East outlasts Waubonsie Valley 10-7

McGreevy Paul had two interceptions, the second which led to the game-winning touchdown in the second quarter, and Trenton Matejko ran for 134 yards as St. Charles East picked off Waubonsie Valley 10-7 for its second win of the season.

Gregg Voss’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/09/03/mcgreevy-paul-st-charles-east-pick-off-second-win-at-waubonsie-valley/

♦ Prairie Ridge blows out Central High School 63-28

♦ Marmion rolls Lake View 55-0