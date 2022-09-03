Prospect quarterback Bard Vierneisel throws for 376 yards in win over Barrington

MT. PROSPECT – It was a sweet rematch for Prospect on Friday.

The Knights, who lost two seasons ago to Barrington in the Mid-Suburban League title game, bounced back with a convincing 52-20 win over the Broncos in Mt. Prospect on Friday night.

“It was great to out here with my boys,” said Prospect wide receiver Frank Covey, who was one of the only players on either team to participate in that title game in Spring 2021. “We played well on both side of the ball tonight.”

Covey was one of a trio of Prospect players to post staggering stats.

He had nine receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Parisi had six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

The biggest numbers came from quarterback Bard Vierneisel. The senior, who was coming off a school-record 452 yards and six touchdowns last week, followed up Friday with 376 yards and five touchdowns.

“It is crazy,” Vierneisel said. “I don’t know where it is coming from. My receivers do a lot and my line always has my back.

Prospect (2-0) threatened to run away with the game early thanks to the play of Parisi.

The Knights charged to a 17-0 lead with Parisi scoring a pair of touchdowns. The first was on a 2-yard run and the second on a 20-yard pass from Vierneisel. In between, Gavin Flanagan booted a 33-yard field goal.

Barrington (0-2) did what they could to stop Covey. The Northwestern commit, playing under the watchful eye of Wildcat wide receivers coach Dennis Springer, had touchdown catches of 66 and 12 yards.

Barrington rallied and was able to keep it to a 31-20 deficit at the half. Dillon Fitzpatrick had a 12-yard scoring run, Payton Soske had a 26-yard touchdown pass to John Gurskis.

“I am extremely proud of the way we battled,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “They are a very good team and very explosive. We could have quit when we were down 17-0 and we didn’t.”

Prospect shored up its defense in the second half.

Led by Ben Schenkenfelder, Jack Berman, who has committed to Navy and Conor Mitchell, the Knights shut out the Broncos in the second half, holding them to 107 yards after the break.

“I was really happy with the response by our defense,” Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “I thought they played really well in the second half. "

Prospect put the game away with a solid offensive effort. Vierneisel threw touchdown passes of 73 yards to Parisi and 23 yards to Flanagan on a swing pass. Flanagan also would score on a 4-yard touchdown pass.

