Northwest Herald area roundup for Week 1; Dundee-Crown edges Hampshire in OT

Dundee-Crown came up with a huge play on each side in overtime to defeat Hampshire, 36-30, in their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday.

First, D-C’s defense stopped the Whip-Purs on fourth-and-inches in overtime. Then, Chargers quarterback Zach Randl hit wide receiver Kali Freeman on second down for the game-winner.

It was the first FVC road win for D-C (1-1, 1-1 FVC) since 2006. The Chargers’ last win came in the last game of the 2021 spring season.

“We’re trying to find out how to win,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “Sometimes it looked like we were trying to find ways to lose, but in the end, we found a way to win.

“It was fun, man. We needed it, man. I’m proud of the kids.”

Steinhaus credited David Reyes with getting a strong push up front on Hampshire’s fourth-down overtime play. Then, Ben Balboa and Chris Diaz were two other D-C players who helped make the stop.

Hampshire (0-2, 0-2) suffered a tough loss for the second consecutive game. The Whips led Burlington Central late in the opener before the Rockets scored twice in the final 4:10 to win, 15-14.

Prairie Ridge 63, Burlington Central 28: At Burlington, the Wolves (2-0, 2-0) earned their second FVC win in as many weeks in a high-scoring affair on the road.

The Rockets fell to 1-1, 1-1.

Richmond-Burton 61, Menominee (Mich.) 6: At Menominee, the Rockets (2-0) cruised to their second win of the season on the road in Michigan.

Steven Siegel ran for three touchdowns, Toby Quentrall-Quezada had two and Braxtin Nellessen had one. Jack Martens returned an interception for a touchdown.

Quarterback Joe Miller threw for another touchdown. R-B has won 34 of its last 35 games.

Marengo 41, Canton 20: At Canton, quarterback Josh Holst threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Indians (1-1) won their nonconference game on the road.