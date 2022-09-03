Max Benner throws two scores as Jacobs tops Crystal Lake Central

ALGONQUIN – Yes, Jacobs will utilize a punishing, grinding running game in 2022.

But with the improvement of senior quarterback Max Benner, the Eagles figure to travel more through the airwaves.

Benner, completing 8-of-12 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, led the Golden Eagles to a 35-14 win over Crystal Lake Central in Fox Valley Conference action in Algonquin Friday night.

Benner tossed a 26-yard TD pass to Grant Stec and a 55-yard scoring strike to Nick True.

True snared five passes for 101 yards while Stec corralled three passes for 52 yards.

“I really worked on my passing this summer,” Benner said. “I have two great receivers in Grant and Nick and a great offensive line. We want to throw a lot on first downs and a lot on play action. We want to keep the defense off balance.”

Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said he is impressed with Benner’s improvement.

“Max really worked hard on the passing game this summer,” Zimmerman said. “We did a lot of 7-on-7s and he has really improved.”

Even with the improved passing attack, Jacobs still possesses a dominant running game.

Senior Antonio Brown, who had over 300 yards in three playoff games last season, led the Jacobs ground attack with 140 yards on 15 carries and a 55-yard touchdown run.

The Golden Eagles (2-0, 2-0) rushed for 255 yards with a 56-yard effort from Joey Scrivani who scored from 5 yards out. Paulie Rudolph rushed for 47 and reached pay dirt from 1 yard.

Jacobs led 35-0 before Crystal Lake Central (0-2, 0-2) scored two touchdowns in the last 5 minutes.

T.O. Boddie had an interception for the Jacobs defense.

Junior George Dimopoulos made his first start as the Tigers quarterback in place of injured Jason Penza.

Dimopoulos was 12 of 25 for 106 yards, including a 21-yard TD pass to Griffin Buehler. and an interception.

“George was put in a tough situation and I am so proud of him,” Central coach Dirk Stanger said. “We never quit. Our motto is we are never out of any game.”

At halftime, Jacobs had its Hall of Fame ceremony inducting Jim Hinkle, Dr. Michael Kogan, Susan Kolodziej, Conrad Krutwig and Lauren Van Vlierbergen.