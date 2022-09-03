Marian Central QB Cale McThenia leads explosion against Johnsburg

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central was upset and frustrated at its Week 1 loss to a strong Wheaton Academy team.

The Hurricanes found some atonement Friday night.

Quarterback Cale McThenia threw for 427 yards and had a hand in all eight touchdowns as Marian rolled past Johnsburg, 54-38, in their nonconference game at George Harding Field.

McThenia finished with 21-of-31 passing and threw scoring passes to four receivers as the Hurricanes (1-1) bounced back from their 48-14 loss in the opener.

“We knew we had to come back and win,” McThenia said. “We were embarrassed. We came out and played our hearts out.”

Marian was so good, racking up 631 total yards, that it led 27-7 at halftime despite trailing in the turnover battle, 3-0. The Hurricanes had 345 yards at halftime.

Wide receiver Rylan Dolter caught five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian Bentancur grabbed six passes for 106 and also scored twice.

Marian Central's Rylan Dolter celebrates a touchdown Friday against Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“It really felt like a game we needed to win,” said Marian coach Liam Kirwan, who picked up his first varsity coaching victory. “We really pushed discipline this week and focusing on our job.”

Johnsburg scored first when quarterback A.J. Bravieri hit wide receiver Jake Metze for an 18-yard score, which was set up when the Skyhawks defense recovered a fumble inside Marian’s 40.

Marian’s defense was tough the rest of the half, and the offense was almost unstoppable. The Skyhawks did pick off McThenia twice, but other than that, the Hurricanes rolled.

It continued in the second half as McThenia connected with Bentancur, Christian Stavroplos and Tyson Jakubowicz for touchdowns. McThenia said it started with the offensive line of Anthony Destaphano, Justin Jakubowicz, Wyatt Pierce, Raymond Hughes and Ryder Schingoethe.

“We knew we could do it,” McThenia said. “We knew it would be tough. It was the whole team. We got a whole team effort, we’re all rolling and it showed.”

McThenia finished with 46 rushing yards, while running back Jackson Jakubowicz carried 14 times for 105 yards.

“I’m really proud of this kid,” Kirwan said of McThenia. “We really believe in him. There’s a bright future for him.”

Metze caught 10 passes for 122 and two scores and also ran for a pair of touchdowns. Bravieri was 21 of 49 for 290 yards.

“(McThenia) is a tough quarterback and they have some receivers too,” Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak said. “He did a nice job of extending plays and made plays on the run. We showed flashes, but we have to be more consistent and we can’t get off to shaky starts.”