High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Crystal Lake South 43, Cary-Grove 39: Gators quarterback Caden Casimino threw for 376 yards and helped lead two scoring drives in the last five minutes as the Gators overcame an 11-point deficit to top the Trojans. Nate Van Witzenburg hauled in a 26-yard touchdown from Casimino with 30.9 seconds left.

Marian Central 54, Johnsburg 38: Hurricanes quarterback Cale McThenia threw for six scores and 427 yards as Marian topped the Skyhawks in their nonconference game. Rylan Dolter and Christian Bentancur both had 100-plus yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns.

Jacobs 35, Crystal Lake Central 14: Jacobs QB Max Benner completed 8-of-12 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles past the Tigers in FVC action. Benner had a 26-yard TD pass to Grant Stec and a 55-yard score to Nick True.

Woodstock 31, Limestone 13: Woodstock running back Kaden Sandoval scored a 54-yard touchdown in the first minute of play, and the Blue Streaks coasted to an easy victory against the Rockets. Woodstock had 344 yards on the ground.

Woodstock North 21, Harvard 14: The Thunder ended an 11-game losing streak and gave head coach Matthew Polnow his first career win with a tight victory against the Hornets. Kaden Combs scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 9:19 left.

Huntley 23, McHenry 15: Ben Wiley scooped up a fumble and raced 30 yards for a score, and James Lang provided a key interception late for the Red Raiders in their FVC victory against the Warriors.

Dundee-Crown 36, Hampshire 30 (OT): The Chargers came up with a huge play on each side in overtime to top the Whip-Purs in FVC action. First, D-C’s defense stopped the Whips on fourth-and-inches in overtime. Then, Chargers quarterback Zach Randl hit wide receiver Kali Freeman on second down for the game-winner.

Prairie Ridge 63, Burlington Central 28: The Wolves earned their second FVC win in as many weeks in a high-scoring affair on the road.

Richmond-Burton 61, Menominee 6: Rockets fullback Steven Siegel ran for three touchdowns, Toby Quentrall-Quezada had two and Braxtin Nellessen had one. Jack Martens returned an interception for a touchdown in the blowout victory.

Marengo 41, Canton 20: Indians QB Josh Holst threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Indians won their nonconference game on the road.