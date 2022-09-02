BCR Week 2 games continue tonight

After a Thursday Night Special, Week 2 games continue for Bureau County football.

The Three Rivers East division is hosting this week’s crossover games:

Bureau Valley (0-1) will host Sherrard (0-1)

St. Bede (1-0) will host Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) to the Academy

Hall (0-1) will welcome Monmouth-Roseville (1-0 to Nesti Stadium

Other area games include:

River Ridge (0-1) at Amboy-LaMoille (1-0)

Chicago Christian (1-0) at Marquette (1-0)

El Paso-Gridley (0-1) at Fieldcrest (0-1)

Geneseo (1-0) at Grayslake Central (1-0)

L-P (1-0) at Metamora (0-1)

Morrison (0-1) at Kewanee (0-1)

Ottawa (1-0) at Streator (1-0)

Rockridge (0-1) at Newman (1-0)

Sterling (1-0) at Wheaton St. Francis (1-0)

West Hancock (0-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0)