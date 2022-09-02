Here are the BCR Pigskin Prognasticators predictions for Week 2
Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Ottawa, Newman, A-W
Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W
Brandon LaChance, guest picker
Last week’s guest: 8-2
This week’s winners: Princeton, BV, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, Metamora, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W
Brandon works for the Mendota Reporter/Amboy News and runs his own Edge of Your Seat Podcast