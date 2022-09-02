Here are the BCR Pigskin Prognasticators predictions for Week 2

Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Ottawa, Newman, A-W

Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W

Brandon LaChance, guest picker

Last week’s guest: 8-2

This week’s winners: Princeton, BV, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, Metamora, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W

Brandon works for the Mendota Reporter/Amboy News and runs his own Edge of Your Seat Podcast