September 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football News

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

Here are the BCR Pigskin Prognasticators predictions for Week 2

Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3

This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Ottawa, Newman, A-W

Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

This week’s winners: Princeton, Sherrard, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, L-P, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W

Brandon LaChance, guest picker

Last week’s guest: 8-2

This week’s winners: Princeton, BV, St. Bede, M-R, A-L, Metamora, Kewanee, Streator, Newman, A-W

Brandon works for the Mendota Reporter/Amboy News and runs his own Edge of Your Seat Podcast