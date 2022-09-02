Alden-Hebron scores 32 in second quarter to roll past Rockford Christian Life co-op

Alden-Hebron unleashed a huge second quarter with 32 points on its way to a 49-0 win over Rockford Christian Life co-op in Illinois 8-Man Football Association North 1 Conference game.

Quarterback Ben Vole rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown and threw for 141 yards and three scores.

Jake Nielson caught two passes, both for touchdowns, and gained 89 yards. Parker Elswick grabbed three passes for 52 yards and a TD.

Louie Bageannis and Wyatt Armbrust each rushed for a touchdown.

On defense, the Giants (2-0) limited the Eagles to less than 200 yards of offense.