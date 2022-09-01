Turn on the Thursday Night Lights: It’s Princeton vs. Orion a day early

It’s time to turn on the .... Thursday Night Lights.

This week’s prep football comes a day early to Princeton where the Tigers will host the Orion Chargers for a Three Rivers Conference crossover tonight. Game time is 7 p.m. at Bryant Field.

The Thursday date was a request of Orion during its 50th anniversary Fall Festival celebration which starts Friday.

The Tigers moved up two spots in this week’s AP 3A Poll to No. 4. They opened with a 41-22 win at Rockridge.

Orion also won its opener, defeating Hall 42-12.

Orion coach Chip Filler said, “We have our hands full. Princeton is still the class of our conference until proven different.”

Princeton has won the last three meetings over Orion, but the Chargers hold an all-time series edge of 7-3. The Tigers won last year’s game at Orion, 45-7.